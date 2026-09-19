MP petrol pump dealers to stop accepting UPI payments above ₹2,000 from October 15

Starting October 15, petrol pumps across Madhya Pradesh will stop accepting Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions above ₹2,000, citing losses due to the newly imposed merchant discount rate (MDR). The decision was taken unanimously at a meeting of the MP Petrol Pump Association, which represents 4,700 dealers statewide. (AFP)

The decision was taken unanimously at a meeting of the MP Petrol Pump Association, which represents 4,700 dealers statewide. Dealers said they will accept only cash for payments above ₹2,000, refusing to bear the 0.4% MDR introduced by the Centre.

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Association president Ajay Singh said, “Petroleum dealers across the state are opposing the central government’s new policy. A significant portion of fuel sales happens via UPI, and our fixed profit margins will be hit by this duty.”