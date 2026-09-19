Praise for Yoga, ‘super delicious’ curry: Japanese airmen on India experience during joint military drills

Japanese airmen who travelled to India for the bilateral combat exercise ‘Veer Guardian 2026’ lauded Indian Air Force personnel for being “approachable”, while sharing details of their combat exercise drill and stay in India. The bilateral Air Exercise between the IAF and JASDF is underway at the Air Force Station in Jodhpur, and will continue till September 22. (X/ @jasdf_tsuiki) The IAF had on September 8 welcomed F-2 fighter jets as well as 110 members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) for the combat exercise in Jodhpur, which includes joint air defence drills. The bilateral Air Exercise between the IAF and JASDF is underway at the Air Force Station in Jodhpur, and will continue till September 22. ‘Our skills steadily improving’: Japanese airmen from Tsuiki Air Base The airmen part of the Japanese contingent, which travelled to India last week, answered questions about the joint exercise and their experience in the country. The interview was posted on X by the JASDF's Tsuiki Air Base account.

“We interviewed members of the Tsuiki Air Base who are currently training in India, so here’s a selection of their responses!” they said in a post on X. Asked about the training at the site, the Japanese personnel said they could “feel their skills steadily improving.” “By training directly with fighter aircraft that the Japan Air Self-Defense Force doesn’t possess, we’re able to understand their characteristics and so on…” they added. The Japanese contingent further praised the IAF personnel. “The Indian military personnel are very approachable, and we’re able to communicate closely with them,” the Japanese airmen added.

They further stated that they would “keep at it without slacking off until the very end”. Japanese contingent on Indian curry, Yoga The airmen from Tsuiki were asked whether there was anything besides training which had “left an impression” on them. The personnel's answer was “Yoga”. “It was my first time experiencing it in its home country, but my body was so stiff that I couldn’t even do the standard poses,” one of them said. The Japanese contingent was also asked about Indian curry, and whether it was “as delicious as expected.” “The real deal really is different. It’s super delicious,” they said. Also Read | India and Japan are strengthening ties on two fronts Japanese defence minister Shinjirō Koizumi had, in a post on X, said the JASDF aircraft were visiting India for the first time. “Following the Indian Air Force's first visit to Japan with its fighter aircraft three years ago, this marks the realization of mutual visits by fighter aircraft,” Koizumi stated. He said that in a meeting with Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in August, Koizumi said both had “shared the recognition that this training is an important initiative symbolizing the deepening of Japan-India defense cooperation.” What did India say on the joint exercise? Rajnath Singh, replying to Koizumi's post on X, said Tokyo sending its fighter aircraft to participate in ‘Veer Guardian’ was a “significant milestone” for the India-Japan defence partnership.