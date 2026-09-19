‘True partnership’: Rebel Trinamool MP Saayoni Ghosh bats for TMC-Congress alliance, says will send ‘powerful message’

Rebel Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh on Saturday said the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC allying with the Indian National Congress under leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, would send a “powerful message.” Saayoni Ghosh was among the 20 rebel TMC parliamentarians who merged with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) in June. (PTI) Speaking to ANI news agency, Ghosh said that such a move would prove that the TMC-Congress alliance is “genuine” and not just “in name.” Ghosh was among the 20 rebel TMC parliamentarians who merged with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) in June. Ghosh's remarks come even as the Nandigram bypoll, scheduled on October 6, has triggered a political storm in West Bengal, with Congress candidate Milan Pradhan arrested in connection with an old murder case.

Deep Dive What is the significance of the TMC-Congress alliance mentioned by Saayoni Ghosh? Why did Mamata Banerjee decide to support the Congress candidate in the Nandigram bypoll? How has the arrest of Congress candidate Milan Pradhan affected the Nandigram bypoll?

Also Read | TMC's Rejinagar candidate decides to withdraw from bypoll, then backtracks This came after the Election Commission allotted the Mamata Banerjee-led faction the name “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” and football player symbol for the October 6 bypolls. Following this, their candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination, and the Mamata-led faction declared support for Congress's Pradhan. ‘Would hope Congress aligns with the TMC’ Speaking to reporters in Kolkata on Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Ghosh said, “I would hope that, under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress aligns with the TMC.” She further added, “If that happens, it will send a powerful message that this alliance is genuine—a true partnership, not merely one that exists in name only.”

On the arrest of the Congress candidate from Nandigram, Ghosh said she was aware of the pending cases against him, adding that it was a “matter between two political parties.” “Regarding the Congress leader who became a candidate— as far as I knew until yesterday, there were some pending cases against him. This is politics, and in politics, one has to consider what decisions might be taken or actions initiated prior to an election,” the MP said.