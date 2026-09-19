Atlee reveals CM Vijay's reaction after he landed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: ‘I owe my shirt, pants, watch to Thalapathy’
The 2023 hit Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan changed the course of Atlee's career. The filmmaker was all praise about Vijay for encouraging him at a recent event.
Filmmaker Atlee attended the audio launch of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Baththa held in Chennai on Friday evening. When he took to the stage, he reflected on his career and spoke about how much of it he owed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and superstar C Joseph Vijay. He also revealed how Vijay reacted when he landed the chance to direct Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, which changed his career.
Atlee reveals how Vijay reacted after he landed Jawan
Atlee said at the event, “The shirt, pants, and watch I wear today, I earned through hard work. But I also think it’s because of my anna, Thalapathy Vijay. Without him there’s absolutely no chance…no chance.”
The filmmaker then stated that his second film, Raja Rani (2013), made him famous, thanks to ‘God, parents and wife’s blessings’. “I was famous, I was doing well. But that man gave me life back-to-back,” he said, talking about Theri (2016), Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019).
“When Shah Rukh sir came to my office, we had a meeting. He told me, look, I don't care what you do or how you handle it, just stop hovering around me. Please go ahead and do that film; it will change the course of your career. My life changed, and I am thankful to Vijay anna,” said Atlee, revealing how Vijay reacted.
On Vijay becoming the CM
Atlee also stated that many might think he keeps bringing up Vijay in hopes of landing another film with him. “I won’t get another movie with him, he has become the CM. But he’s still my brother,” he added.
The filmmaker also claimed that Vijay becoming the CM has paved the way for the next generation to be ‘solid’ in politics. “I am from a previous generation; I have never seen assembly sessions. But now, even a five-year-old is watching assembly in the morning. I think Vijay anna is creating a solid generation, there’s no doubt about it,” he added.
Atlee also stated that ‘nobody could influence’ the people of Tamil Nadu from now on, adding that they now know what’s right for society. After Jawan, the filmmaker has begun shooting for the sci-fi film Raaka. Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone star in it. The promotional material hints at it being a creature film, but further details are awaited.
Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, was released in theatres in July after a long delay due to CBFC certification. It is the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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