Atlee reveals CM Vijay's reaction after he landed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: ‘I owe my shirt, pants, watch to Thalapathy’

Filmmaker Atlee attended the audio launch of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Baththa held in Chennai on Friday evening. When he took to the stage, he reflected on his career and spoke about how much of it he owed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and superstar C Joseph Vijay. He also revealed how Vijay reacted when he landed the chance to direct Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, which changed his career. Atlee with Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday in 2022.

Atlee reveals how Vijay reacted after he landed Jawan Atlee said at the event, “The shirt, pants, and watch I wear today, I earned through hard work. But I also think it’s because of my anna, Thalapathy Vijay. Without him there’s absolutely no chance…no chance.”

The filmmaker then stated that his second film, Raja Rani (2013), made him famous, thanks to ‘God, parents and wife’s blessings’. “I was famous, I was doing well. But that man gave me life back-to-back,” he said, talking about Theri (2016), Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019).

“When Shah Rukh sir came to my office, we had a meeting. He told me, look, I don't care what you do or how you handle it, just stop hovering around me. Please go ahead and do that film; it will change the course of your career. My life changed, and I am thankful to Vijay anna,” said Atlee, revealing how Vijay reacted.