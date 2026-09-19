DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: Counting of votes for 4 key posts today; ABVP, NSUI battle intensifies
DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: The high-stakes DUSU elections concluded on Friday, recording a voter turnout of 40.46%. The results will determine the winners of the four central panel posts — president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.
- 8 Mins agoABVP claims victories in several DU college union polls
- 17 Mins agoKanhaiya Kumar calls it ‘student vs government’ fight
- 25 Mins agoNSUI presidential candidate Vijay Shankar Meena confident ahead of results
- 28 Mins agoTraffic restrictions in place in North Campus for the day
- 33 Mins agoWhere will vote counting take place?
DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2026-27 will be held on Saturday at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus, amid a war of words between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI)....Read More
The high-stakes elections concluded on Friday, recording a voter turnout of 40.46%. The results will determine the winners of the four central panel posts — president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.
The ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for president, Ishu Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhawadi for secretary and Lakshya Raj Singh for joint secretary.
The NSUI, meanwhile, has nominated Vijay Shankar Meena for president, Vir Chatrath for vice-president, Namrata Chaudhary for secretary and Gopal Choudhary for joint secretary.
The AISA-SFI alliance has fielded Ananya Raturi for president, Akshat Shikhar for vice-president, Stanzin Deskyong for secretary and B Parijaat for joint secretary.
ABVP, NSUI exude confidence
Expressing confidence in the poll outcome, NSUI chief Vinod Jakhar said, "NSUI is poised for a clean sweep, winning all four seat, leaving ABVP in a state of disarray."
The ABVP also expressed confidence in winning all four central panel posts, citing its performance in several college union elections held on Friday.
In a statement, the student organisation said it had secured clean sweeps in Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Shivaji College, Bharati College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).
It also announced victories in key posts at Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, along with wins at the Department of Library Sciences.
Meanwhile, AISA-SFI alliance has described its panel as representing "alternative politics". It said it would work towards building a student-led DUSU while opposing "money and muscle politics".
Polling, EVM deployment and security
Polling for the four central panel posts was held in two shifts on Friday. Students in morning colleges voted from 8.30am to 1pm, while voting for evening colleges took place from 3pm to 7.30pm.
Several colleges, including Miranda House, Ramjas College, Faculty of Law and Sri Venkateswara College, also conducted their college-level student body elections.
Chief election officer Professor Raj Kishore Sharma said around 960 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were deployed across 48 colleges and 12 university departments. Another 40 machines were kept in reserve to address technical glitches.
By 7pm on Friday, 43 EVMs had reached the counting centre, as preparations for Saturday's counting continued, reeported ANI.
The polling process began early in the morning and gained momentum after 11am. Freshers and first-time voters participated with enthusiasm, expressing hopes that student politics could bring meaningful change.
However, campaign-related violations remained a concern. Despite the Delhi high court's repeated observations on campaign guidelines and stringent measures during DUSU elections, campaign material continued to litter campuses. Vehicles playing loud music and physical altercations between student groups were also reported during the election process.
DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: ABVP claims victories in several DU college union polls
DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday claimed victories in several Delhi University college students' union elections held alongside the DUSU polls.
According to the organisation, its candidates secured all posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bharati College, Shivaji College and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College.
The ABVP also reported a 6-0 victory at Sri Aurobindo College (Morning) and wins in key posts at Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College.
At Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), the organisation said its candidates won all posts, including president, secretary and both councillor posts.
At the Department of Library Sciences, ABVP claimed victories in the president and minister posts, along with both central councillor positions.
DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: Kanhaiya Kumar calls it ‘student vs government’ fight
DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar criticised the BJP, ABVP and government authorities in a post on X ahead of the DUSU election results.
"This time, the Delhi University election is truly a case of Students Vs Government. By Government, we mean ABVP/BJP/RSS/DU Admin/Delhi Police/Delhi Government/Central Government. Yet, NSUI has stood firmly with the students with all its might. This fight for the right to education is not going to stop," he posted.
DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: NSUI presidential candidate Vijay Shankar Meena confident ahead of results
DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: NSUI presidential candidate Vijay Shankar Meena said the party's workers had put in tremendous effort and expressed confidence ahead of the DUSU election results.
"We all worked incredibly hard together. ABVP is completely rattled, seeing the hard work put in by my brothers and the love they have for me. The result will be declared tomorrow," Meena told news agency PTI.
DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: Traffic restrictions in place in North Campus for the day
DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: Traffic movement in North Campus is likely to be affected from 9am to 6pm on Saturday (September 19) in view of the counting of votes for the DUSU elections 2026, Delhi Traffic Police said.
Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected roads, follow diversion routes and refrain from roadside parking. Emergency vehicles will be facilitated.
General instructions for commuters:
- Follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area.
- Follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion.
- Commuters are advised to remain patient and plan their routes accordingly.
DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: Where will vote counting take place?
DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: The counting of votes for the four central DUSU posts will be held today at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus, where the results of the president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary elections will be declared on Saturday.