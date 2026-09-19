What happened to Frankie Muniz? ‘Malcolm’ star opens up on ‘rock bottom’ 6 weeks after split from wife Paige

“The last 6 weeks of my life have been a nightmare I’m praying to wake up from,” he wrote. “Everything felt heavy, unclear, and like it was falling apart at the same time. I wouldn’t wish this season on anyone.”

Muniz said the past several weeks have left him feeling like everything was happening at once.

Muniz did not explain what caused the crisis. His post comes about two months after he and Paige Price announced they were ending their marriage after 10 years together, saying they would remain friends and co-parents.

Frankie Muniz has opened up about a painful period in his life, saying the last six weeks have felt like a “nightmare” and that he has hit “rock bottom.” The Malcolm in the Middle actor shared the message on Instagram on September 18, saying the difficult stretch has forced him to look closely at his life and the changes he needs to make.

He also said the experience gave him time to face parts of himself he had avoided.

“The unexpected gift in the middle of it is that I’ve had nowhere to hide. I’ve had time to sit with myself, do real self-reflection, and finally see the areas of my life that need work if I want to become a better version of me. Not the polished version I show the world…the actual one.”

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Frankie Muniz reflects on ‘rock bottom’ after Paige Price split Muniz did not directly connect his post to his divorce from Paige Price, but the message comes after the couple announced in July that they were ending their marriage.

The pair said they had gone through a private period of separation before deciding to end their relationship. They also said their bond was strongest as friends and co-parents to their son, Mauz.

Muniz wrote at the time that he was “endlessly grateful to Paige for everything she’s done for me and our family.”

The couple had been together for 10 years and married in 2020. They welcomed Mauz in March 2021.

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Muniz focuses on rebuilding Muniz said he now wants to use the experience to make changes in his life.

“I read that sometimes hitting rock bottom is the thing that wakes you up. It forces the changes you needed to make all along so you can live the best life possible.”

He added, “In five years, I believe I’ll look back at this exact low point and feel grateful for it, because the high I’ll be standing on then only exists because I went through this.”

Muniz ended with a message for people facing their own difficult period: “This isn’t the end of the story. It’s the part where I start doing the work…the uncomfortable, unglamorous, necessary work. I’m choosing to treat this season as the foundation, not the finish line.”

He added, “If you’re in a low place right now too, you’re not broken. You’re being rebuilt. Let’s keep going!”