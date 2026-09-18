Exclusive | Supriya Yarlagadda hopes to respect integrity of art while in CBFC; calls appointment an honour
Talking exclusively to Hindustan Times, producer-actor Supriya Yarlagadda talks about recently being appointed to the Central Board of Film Certification.
The Centre has, for the first time since 2017, reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and appointed new members. Producer-actor Supriya Yarlagadda, who is currently the Executive Director of Annapurna Studios, finds herself among the 18 members. Talking exclusively to Hindustan Times, she reveals how she would like to carry forward the position.
Supriya Yarlagadda honoured by CBFC appointment
Supriya called it an honour to be chosen by the Centre as one of the CBFC members, and hoped that she could bring the film and creative industry’s perspective while certifying films. “It’s an honour to be appointed by the Government of India as a representative of cinema on the CBFC. I hope to contribute the perspective of the film and creative Industry while gaining an understanding of the certification process and its mechanics.”
The producer-actor also spoke about what this appointment means to her, revealing what she looks forward to during her tenure. “I receive this opportunity with great respect and will work with other members towards a process that is robust while respecting the integrity of the art form in changing times,” she said. Supriya recently produced debutant director Uday Chauhan’s Pallaburusu. She is also the niece of actor Nagarjuna.
Deep Dive
Meet the new CBFC members
The new board of the CBFC includes people from different areas of cinema, television, music, writing and theatre. The members are filmmaker Vinod Anupam, writer Manoj Joshi, filmmaker Abhishek Jain, musician Ricky Kej, filmmaker Priyadarshan, actor Suniel Shetty, singer Hansraj Hans, producer Supriya Yarlagadda, poet Yatindra Mishra, actor Roopali Ganguly, actor Preity Zinta, filmmaker Neela Madhab Panda, actor Pankaj Tripathi, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, actor Pallavi Joshi, actor Nishigandha Wad, theatre personality Waman Kendre and writer Ramesh Patange. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the new board on Wednesday. The members will serve for three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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