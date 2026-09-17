From Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi to Grammy winner Ricky Kej: Meet the new 18-member CBFC board

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has a new 18-member board for the next three years, bringing together well-known names from film, television, music, theatre and literature. The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the reconstituted panel, with Shashi Shekhar Vempati continuing as chairperson. The new board includes popular actors alongside regional filmmakers, producers, theatre personalities, musicians, writers and critics, giving it representation across several parts of India's entertainment industry. Here’s a closer look at the new members and their work across the creative space. Who’s on the new CBFC board? Pankaj Tripathi, Preity Zinta, Priyadarshan and more.

Actors Pankaj Tripathi Pankaj Tripathi has years of experience across mainstream films, independent cinema and OTT to the board. The National Film Award-winning actor has carved a niche for himself with characters that feel rooted, and layered. He is currently enjoying the massive success of Mirzapur: The Movie.

Preity Zinta Preity Zinta brings with her years of experience as one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable stars. She was part of several much-loved films of the late 1990s and 2000s, including Dil Chahta Hai and Veer-Zaara, and has seen the industry change from the inside.