Aishwarya Lekshmi says she's at peace a year after quitting social media: ‘Better place in life’
Aishwarya Lekshmi quit social media in September 2025. While promoting her recent show #Love, here's how she felt about the decision.
Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi is busy promoting her recent Netflix series #Love with producer Soundarya Rajinikanth and co-star Arjun Das. It has been a little more than a year since she decided to quit social media in September 2025. Addressing it on The Puja Talwar Show on YouTube, the actor stated that she is so much more at peace now than she was when she was posting online. She did, however, acknowledge the perks actors have for staying on social media.
Aishwarya Lekshmi at peace after quitting social media
Aishwarya was asked how she has felt since she quit social media a year ago and she replied, “It’s falling in place. I am happy with my life as it is right now. So much at peace than I was while I was on social media. I do see the things that were the reason why I made the decision to get out of social media still prevail in certain quantities. But at least I’m not there always watching it, getting affected by things like that. I am generally in a better place in life.”
Later, she acknowledged its perks saying, “For a lot of creators, right now the power is with them. I read something recently where they said, now, you can’t say that the industry didn’t choose you. Now you also have a way to showcase your talent or to build yourself in a way that you cannot be noticed. In Kerala, recently one of the highest-grossing films, Vaazha 2, which was led by a most popular influencer. Hashir is his name, and people love him. Obviously, I do see that side. But, it’s personally I was just done with it.”
When Aishwarya Lekshmi quit social media
Aishwarya wrote that for a long time, she ‘subscribed’ to the idea that social media was needed for her career as an actor when she quit in September 2025. “For the longest time, I subscribed to the idea that social media is much needed to keep me in the game. I thought it necessary to move with the times, especially considering the nature of the industry we are in,” she wrote, adding, “Somehow, something that was told would cater to us have reverse-UNO-ed and made me cater to it. It has successfully distracted me from what my work and research should be. It has taken away every original thought from me, affected my vocabulary and language, and made every other simpler pleasure joyless.”
Aishwarya starred in Gatta Kusthi 2 and Aasha this year. #Love is streaming on Netflix, and she will soon star in SYG - Sambarala Yeti Gattu in Telugu.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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