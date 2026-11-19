GTA VI has two casinos, but players cannot gamble; Rockstar executive explains why
Grand Theft Auto VI is set in the fictional Leonida and there are at least two large casinos on the map, but they do not appear to be accessible.
Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA VI, has released to hugely positive reactions. Gamers appear to agree that Rockstar's latest offering actually lives up to the hype. A 13-year wait after GTA V seems to have been worth it, with a Washington Post review dubbing the game an ‘astonishing American epic’.
As gamers lose themselves in the fictional world of Leonida, based on Florida, many have wondered whether there are casinos in the game. As the open-world action-adventure game allows players to do almost anything, including romancing Lucia, gamers have been left wondering if gambling too is on the cards.
Here's all you need to know about GTA VI casino locations and possibilities of gambling.
GTA VI casinos: Executive explains why gamers can't gamble
Deep Dive
There are two casinos in GTA VI, as per Kotaku. A screengrab shared showed that one of the casinos is Merlin's Palace Casino, but it appears to be closed for restoration. The name of the other casino has not been shared yet.
However, a Rockstar executive made it clear that Jason and Lucia, the key characters of the game, won't be gambling at casinos for now. “Jason and Lucia’s story didn’t feel like the right place for us to introduce gambling. Especially with the fine balance we sought throughout the economy,” Rockstar VP of design Stephen Donkin said.
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Notably, GTA VI has tried to make money feel important. Thus, it sometimes feels hard to gather the cash to buy a new gun or fix a car, and having players win big in casinos could derail the economics the game has been trying to establish. However, when it comes to GTA, Rockstar has maintained a ‘never say never’ attitude.
Donkin noted that the map had been built for ‘long term’ and there could be options in the future, though the executive didn't spell out if gambling would be part of it. “The map has been built for the long term and with many factors in mind. So there are a few areas on the map that give us options in the future should we have a gameplay or narrative need for them,” Donkin said.
San Andreas was the only GTA offering that has allowed proper in-game gambling. While GTA V also had gambling options, it was only in the online mode, a report noted.
Fans react to GTA VI not allowing access to casinos
GTA VI not allowing access to casinos has left some fans complaining. “You can rob people, but apparently blackjack is where they draw the line,” one remarked. Another commented, “GTA 6's age rating mentions drugs, nudity and violence, but NOT gambling. Rockstar, where's the casino?”.
GTA VI is available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players for now.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More
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