Here's all you need to know about GTA VI casino locations and possibilities of gambling.

As gamers lose themselves in the fictional world of Leonida, based on Florida , many have wondered whether there are casinos in the game. As the open-world action-adventure game allows players to do almost anything, including romancing Lucia, gamers have been left wondering if gambling too is on the cards.

Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA VI , has released to hugely positive reactions. Gamers appear to agree that Rockstar's latest offering actually lives up to the hype. A 13-year wait after GTA V seems to have been worth it, with a Washington Post review dubbing the game an ‘astonishing American epic’.

Are there casinos in GTA VI, and where are they?

Are there casinos in GTA VI, and where are they?

There are two casinos in GTA VI, as per Kotaku. A screengrab shared showed that one of the casinos is Merlin's Palace Casino, but it appears to be closed for restoration. The name of the other casino has not been shared yet.

However, a Rockstar executive made it clear that Jason and Lucia, the key characters of the game, won't be gambling at casinos for now. “Jason and Lucia’s story didn’t feel like the right place for us to introduce gambling. Especially with the fine balance we sought throughout the economy,” Rockstar VP of design Stephen Donkin said.

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Notably, GTA VI has tried to make money feel important. Thus, it sometimes feels hard to gather the cash to buy a new gun or fix a car, and having players win big in casinos could derail the economics the game has been trying to establish. However, when it comes to GTA, Rockstar has maintained a ‘never say never’ attitude.

Donkin noted that the map had been built for ‘long term’ and there could be options in the future, though the executive didn't spell out if gambling would be part of it. “The map has been built for the long term and with many factors in mind. So there are a few areas on the map that give us options in the future should we have a gameplay or narrative need for them,” Donkin said.

San Andreas was the only GTA offering that has allowed proper in-game gambling. While GTA V also had gambling options, it was only in the online mode, a report noted.

Fans react to GTA VI not allowing access to casinos GTA VI not allowing access to casinos has left some fans complaining. “You can rob people, but apparently blackjack is where they draw the line,” one remarked. Another commented, “GTA 6's age rating mentions drugs, nudity and violence, but NOT gambling. Rockstar, where's the casino?”.

GTA VI is available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players for now.