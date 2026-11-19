As reviews began trickling in, GTA VI debuted with a score of 99 on review aggregator Metacritic, combining the numbers of 145 reviews. Gaming news website IGN called it “the single most impressive video game ever”. The Verge said: “Grand Theft Auto VI does something impossible – it lives up to the hype.”

But even before consoles around the world began booting GTA VI — the game was released for Indian users at midnight on Thursday — it had made more money than any film has ever earned in its opening weekend. Rockstar Games’s follow-up to GTA V had booked about $1.5 billion — roughly ₹14,100 crore — in pre-orders by Wednesday, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. Avengers: Endgame, which holds the record for the biggest global opening in cinema history, made $1.2 billion in its first weekend in 2019.

The world has just witnessed the biggest entertainment release in history — and it isn’t a Hollywood movie. Grand Theft Auto ( GTA ) VI began rolling out for users on Wednesday evening, as the global release of the long-awaited video game capped a protracted eight-year development saga.

How much do the GTA 6 editions cost in India, and what does the Ultimate Edition include?

How much do the GTA 6 editions cost in India, and what does the Ultimate Edition include?

Who are the main characters in GTA 6, and where does the story take place?

Who are the main characters in GTA 6, and where does the story take place?

Which platforms can you play GTA 6 on, and is a PC release date confirmed?

Which platforms can you play GTA 6 on, and is a PC release date confirmed?

For nearly three decades, Grand Theft Auto has sold players a world of sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll, with fast cars and crime money, inviting praise and criticism in equal measure. And few pieces of pop culture have carried this much weight. GTA VI — releasing 13 long years since the previous iteration — is the sequel to a game that sold more than 220 million copies and defined a generation of gaming.

Also Read: GTA 6 first reviews out: New Zealand gamers praise 'insane' graphics, say game 'did not disappoint'

The stock of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, surged as high as 7.70% as GTA VI officially began its regional unlock, with New Zealand going live first as the clock struck midnight (4.30pm IST). By multiple industry estimates, GTA VI could generate $3 billion and sell 30 million copies by the end of the year.

India also had a special appearance as media entertainment history was created.

The Rockstar India studio in Bengaluru built partly after the 2019 acquisition of Dhruva Interactive, often called the country’s oldest game developer, is part of Rockstar’s global network. While Rockstar has not said if the Bengaluru operations contributed to GTA VI, when the studio’s previous big game — Red Dead Redemption 2 — came out, the India team was all over the post-game credits.

GTA VI has also cost more money to make than any film in history. Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive have yet to disclose the budget, but industry analysts cited by Yahoo Finance put the most credible range at $1-2 billion, or about ₹9,400-18,800 crore.

Even the lower end of that range puts it beyond Hollywood. The most expensive films ever made are reported to have cost around $500-600 million. Back home, the recently released Ramayana, billed as India’s costliest film, is said to have a budget of ₹4,000 crore for its two parts combined, which is a little under $500 million.

Take-Two chief executive Strauss Zelnick has called GTA VI “arguably the most anticipated entertainment property of all time”.

The series has long been at the receiving end of praise, ridicule and even pure hate. Its satire of glamour, crime, American excess and celebrity culture has drawn both appreciation and concerns over violence. The sixth edition of the game follows Lucia and Jason, a criminal couple, through an influencer-age parody of Florida. GTA VI also signals a studio that has changed with its audience. Lucia is the first female lead of the series in its modern era. Bloomberg reported in 2022 that Rockstar was reining in jokes aimed at marginalised groups as part of an overhaul of its workplace culture.

Rockstar has called Leonida, its fantasy-world take on Florida, “the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet”.

The game, however, is capped at 30 frames per second on every console, even the PS5 Pro, leading to initial complaints of sluggishness in some scenes.

Rockstar first revealed the game in December 2023 with a promise of a 2025 release. The deadline then slipped twice: first to May 26, 2026, and then to November 19. “These extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve,” the gaming studio said at the time. One of the trailers, released in May 2025, drew 475 million views in 24 hours.

The main part of the game is estimated to take around 50 hours to complete, so full reactions will not be available immediately.

But some fans have said they will stay up all night and/or take the day off work to dive straight in.

“(When) ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ came out I was a child, and so the anticipation is crazy,” Brayden Whaley, a 23-year-old content creator from Los Angeles told news agency Reuters.