Players may need up to 212GB of available storage to install GTA 6, although the exact requirement varies by console. The game is currently available only on consoles, as Rockstar Games has yet to release the PC version or provide a confirmed launch date for it.

Players who purchased the digital version of GTA 6 through pre-orders could download the game in advance using the pre-load feature. However, this early download did not grant them immediate access, as the game remained locked until its official release. Even those who had completed the pre-loading process had to wait until midnight on November 19 to start playing.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) officially launched in India at midnight on Thursday, marking the end of a wait of more than 13 years since the release of the previous mainline title, GTA V, in September 2013.

How much do the GTA 6 editions cost in India?

How much do the GTA 6 editions cost in India?

Can I play GTA 6 as soon as I pre-load it?

Can I play GTA 6 as soon as I pre-load it?

When did GTA 6 launch in India, and which consoles can play it?

When did GTA 6 launch in India, and which consoles can play it?

In India, GTA 6 is being offered in two versions: Standard and Ultimate editions. On the PlayStation Store, the Standard Edition is priced at ₹5,999, while the Ultimate Edition is available for ₹7,499. The Xbox Store, meanwhile, lists the game at a starting price of ₹5,999.

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The Standard Edition comes with the base game, whereas the Ultimate Edition offers additional in-game content, such as vehicles, weapons, character customisation features, businesses and other items associated with protagonists Jason and Lucia.

Those who purchase either digital version before November 20, 2026, will also receive the Vintage Vice City Pack and a one-month GTA+ membership.

Inside GTA 6’s storyline GTA 6 will bring players back to Vice City, the fictional city modelled after Miami, while also introducing the larger state of Leonida as its setting.

The storyline follows protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, whose lives take a criminal turn after a seemingly straightforward robbery goes awry. Caught up in a wider criminal conspiracy, the two must depend on each other as they navigate the dangerous underworld of Leonida.

First reactions emerged from New Zealand Rockstar Games’ latest release has already drawn its first reactions from players in New Zealand, where GTA 6 became available earlier than in other parts of the world as part of the company’s staggered midnight rollout. Initial feedback has been largely positive, with gamers praising the graphics, fluid gameplay and attention to detail.

Also read | New Zealand gets first dibs as the much-awaited GTA 6 global rollout begins

Now that the game is also available to players in India, more reactions are expected to emerge as they explore the game and experience the improvements after a wait of more than 13 years.