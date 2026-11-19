Mandy from GTA VI grabs attention, but gamers can't romance the character
Jason, the male protagonist in GTA VI, has to visit Mandy's house to collect rent, in a mission, and gamers have noticed the chemistry between the two.
Gamers have been left wondering if Jason, the male protagonist in GTA VI, will get a chance to romance Mandy. She is introduced early in the game as a side character when Jason goes to collect rent from her. Players picked up on the chemistry between the two characters, though the storyline from Rockstar firmly establishes Lucia as Jason's romantic interest.
Mandy and Jason's interaction
Mandy is introduced in the Pipework mission. When Jason shows up to collect rent, Mandy flirts with him as she leads him through the house. She tells him that he has to fix a plumbing problem at her house to get the rent money.
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At one point, Mandy even lounges on the bed speaking to Jason, who, however, remains focused on the task and asks her for a plunger to tackle the plumbing issue. Mandy's revealing getup has left gamers talking, with some even saying that Lucia has stiff competition.
Is Mandy romanceable?
No, Mandy is not romanceable, as per Gamespot. While Mandy does change into a skimpy bikini while Jason is fixing the sink, he cannot steer the conversation in a romantic direction. At this point in the game, Jason appears dead set on fixing things with Lucia.
When Jason tries to leave, Mandy makes a last-ditch effort to get him to stay, but the character refuses. Gamers have no control over Jason's response at this time, so romancing Mandy is off the table here.
While Jason can return to Mandy later in the game, she's in no mood for romance. When players return to her home, they reportedly see her crying in front of a television set, and she tells Jason to go away if he is spotted. The inference here is that Jason has broken her heart. However, for now, Mandy's very appearance has shifted the attention of many players away from the Jason-Lucia romance that is expected to dominate the storyline.
Mandy could be a serial killer
Mandy, who has left players wanting to romance someone besides Lucia, might actually be a serial killer. IGN shared a video of Jason's mission at her house. He appears to find a human finger when trying to fix the plumbing issue. Then, outside her house, a player can come across acid, saws, and other items that might be used to dispose of a body.
One can also come across what appears to be a freshly dug grave on the property, IGN noted. The trunk of her car also reportedly contains rope, a meat cleaver, and more acid. This raises the question if Mandy is a serial killer, though this is yet to be established in-game. Meanwhile, IGN also noted that the character clearly has history with Jason, and he is set on rejecting her advances.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More