A Parliamentary panel has decided to review India-Pakistan relations, a subject of immense significance, especially in the wake of Indian forces' targeting of terrorist launch pads and military installations deep inside Pakistan for the first time during Operation Sindoor. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has written on the India-Pakistan issue on several occasions in recent times. (ANI File)

India carried out Operation Sindoor in May last year following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead.

The Shashi Tharoor-led external affairs committee has decided to discuss "Recent developments in India-Pakistan Relations" as one of the 18 subjects the panel will take up over the next year.

According to functionaries, foreign secretary Vikram Misri is likely to brief the panel on the issue.

In June, Misri had briefed the panel on a similar issue with special reference to the India-Pakistan border. Still, the meeting was a precursor to the panel's study visit to Jammu, Srinagar, Kargil and Leh from June 22 to 25. A senior functionary said the upcoming discussion on India-Pakistan ties is set to be more detailed, as it will be a standalone subject.

Over the past few years, the relations between the two neighbours have further strained, with India refusing to engage in any diplomatic discussions till terror ends. New Delhi placed in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border terrorism; the Attari border was closed, and bilateral trade was embargoed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to the nation at the time, "trade and talks cannot go on simultaneously. Terror and trade can't go on, and water and blood can't flow together," setting the new normal between India and Pakistan.

In recent times, Tharoor has written on the India-Pakistan issue on several occasions. In an article in AsiaLink on October 10, Tharoor said that the current stalemate should not be seen as a pause between rounds of negotiation, but as a deliberate strategy of disengagement.

He maintained that until Pakistan's security calculus is altered through a political transformation, the silence across the subcontinent will endure—and the risk of catastrophic error will remain.

Operation Sindoor and aftermath Operation Sindoor, a precision military strike on May 7, 2025, targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, responding to the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people. The operation aimed to dismantle networks tied to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Escalating cross-border hostilities, including drone attacks, missile intercepts, and retaliatory strikes, had sharply raised tensions.

After the operation was suspended, the PM had said, "Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism. It has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal."

"First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given. We will give a befitting response on our terms only. We will take strict action at every place from where the roots of terrorism emerge. Secondly, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail. Thirdly, we will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism," he added.