Trump bats for Musk and Huang in China: 'We have to take care of our geniuses’
US President Donald Trump claimed his support during his first term played a key role in helping Elon Musk build his business ventures.
US President Donald Trump voiced his backing for Elon Musk and ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during an interview with Fox News in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC summit.
Praising Huang's technological contributions, Trump said he was “10 years ahead” and stressed the need for the US to safeguard its most gifted innovators.
“We have to take care of our geniuses. By the way, we don't have that many of them.” he said. "When we have brilliant people like Jensen, we can't say, 'oh, you know, he did this or he did that," Trump added.
Trump recalls backing Musk's ventures
Deep Dive
Trump also reflected on his support for Musk during his first term, claiming that his backing had played a significant role in helping the billionaire develop his business ventures.
“I helped Elon a lot in my first term. A lot of people don't know that you wouldn't probably have Elon today,” Trump said, referring to Musk's rocket launches and successful landings.
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Trump pushes for Huang's return
Trump has also joined the growing push to bring Jensen Huang back as Nvidia CEO, with several prominent Silicon Valley figures, including Elon Musk, expressing support for his reinstatement.
Trump suggested that Huang could return to the role, saying he had “learned a big lesson” and that he “would certainly not mind” seeing him back at the helm.
“There’s a big group of people that would like him to return,” Trump added.
The remarks came as a “Stand with Jensen” petition launched last week continued to gain traction, drawing support from current and former Nvidia employees, investors and influential tech figures, including SpaceX chief Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.
Petition gains support from tech leaders
The petition urges Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang while an independent investigation is underway or until there is “compelling evidence” that his departure would serve the company’s best interests.
“I’m signing it too,” Musk posted on X, while Sweeney wrote, “Save Jensen!”
Musk regrets midterm election spending
Meanwhile, Musk expressed remorse over the money he spent on political activities during the 2026 midterm elections.
Speaking remotely at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk admitted he regretted the amount of money he had invested in politics, saying: “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it.”
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He conceded that Republicans could have fared even worse without his financial backing, but noted that the election results showed money alone was not enough to sway voters or secure victories.
“Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money,” Musk added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More