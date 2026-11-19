Trump admits to ‘indications’ of Iran looking at using gas and bio weapons against the US; weighs new wave of strikes
President Donald Trump reportedly said there were ‘indications’ that Iran was looking at using gas or bio weapons as the conflict with the US continues.
President Donald Trump said that there were ‘indications’ that Iran was looking at using gas or bio weapons. The president's remarks on Thursday come as he's in China and is set to have a powerful trilateral meeting with his counterpart there, Xi Jinping, as well as Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Track live updates from the Trump, Xi, Putin trilateral here
What did President Trump say about Iran
Trump told Fox News, “There is indication that Iran is looking at gasses, looking at bio, because we’ve shut them out with the nuclear.” He added, “Nuclear is much harder, and they’re looking at gas, and they’re looking at the bio. You know, the biological weapons – not nice – and other things, and we’ll see. We’re going to have a new year coming up, and we’ll see what happens after January 1st, but they’ve been nasty, you know, these are nasty people.”
His remarks also come after a CNN report indicated that Iran was looking at possibilities of detonating a chemical bomb in Washington DC to target Trump administration officials. Notably, several key members of his administration have already been moved to military bases, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent being the most recent. He's led the wave of sanctions against Iran in an effort to hurt them financially during this ongoing conflict.
However, Trump said there was no cause for concern about the prospect of an Iranian attack on domestic soil. “I don’t think so. No, I mean, look, if it does happen, we wipe them out,” he told Fox. He also denied that his officials had been moved to military bases due to threats from Iran. “Well, that’s not only because of the Iran situation,” Trump said.
Trump mulls fresh strikes against Iran, as per officials
Meanwhile, Trump is mulling a new wave of extensive military strikes on Iran, as per New York Times. He is, however, yet to make a decision, as per the report.
Trump reportedly has been considering warnings from Israel about Iran's success in rebuilding its missile and drone arsenals and advancing in the chemical and biological weapons programmes. The president has also reportedly taken into account that the US now has a window in which it has significant military firepower in the area.
The news of Trump mulling fresh strikes come at a time where there's a sharp divide within his own administration about continuing the conflict with Iran, especially after the midterm election results made it clear that the American voter was displeased with the war, NYT further reported.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More