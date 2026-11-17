US intelligence agencies have obtained new information suggesting Iran is making plans to target senior Trump administration officials with a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, according to CNN. White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said the administration continues to monitor the situation closely. Image shows a view of Washington DC. (Unsplash)

CNN, citing seven US officials, reported that the intelligence describes Iranian planning as an effort to give them options rather than evidence of an imminent attack. Two sources familiar with the intelligence said the planning included specific locations and potential targets. This led senior US officials to begin contingency planning over the past week.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said the administration continues to monitor the situation closely. “We are monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland,” Bis said in a statement.

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“Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror" According to CNN, multiple meetings have taken place in recent days to assess possible responses if Iran attempted an unconventional attack inside the country.

One official described the discussions as “prudent” planning. Another official said intelligence agencies continue to debate whether Iran possesses the capability or intent to execute such an operation.

“Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,” one source told CNN.

The report also said threats linked to Iran prompted the Secret Service to move Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent into military housing as a precaution.

American intelligence agencies have long monitored alleged Iranian efforts to target current and former US officials. Previous investigations included an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting Trump during the 2024 election campaign.

Officials also expressed concern that a dirty bomb could be easier to assemble than a nuclear weapon because it combines conventional explosives with radioactive material.

Furthermore, according to American intelligence, Iranian rumors say that the country has hidden bomb-making supplies inside the US. Although officials disagree on the veracity of that information, they generally agree that it would be very simple and possibly even likely for Iran to have already placed nuclear materials or chemical agents that could be added to a conventional weapon.

Such devices are primarily intended to spread fear and contamination rather than produce large-scale nuclear destruction. “Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision,” one source told CNN.

What is a dirty bomb? A dirty bomb is a regular explosive, such as dynamite, that contains radioactive powder or pellets. According to the CDC, the blast spreads the material around it and does not cause a nuclear explosion.

The explosion may inflict significant injuries and property damage. People nearby may be hurt by radioactive particles from the bomb. Only those who are extremely close to the detonation site will be exposed to enough radiation to cause immediate acute effects.

A dirty bomb is significantly less damaging than a nuclear weapon. According to 1News, the blast is more likely to cause casualties than radiation, albeit pollution may spread over a larger area.

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Iran rejects allegations as US weighs broader risks The Iranian Mission to the United Nations strongly denied the allegations involving chemical weapons.

Iran “considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard,” a spokesperson said. The statement did not directly address the reported dirty bomb intelligence.

The Defense Department referred questions to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which declined to comment.

CNN also reported that US officials are reviewing intelligence suggesting Iran could potentially use chemical weapons against American troops stationed in the Middle East. Officials are reportedly assessing whether military personnel and diplomatic staff have sufficient protective equipment and training should such a scenario emerge.

US officials cautioned that Iran understands the severe consequences of any attack on American soil. However, some intelligence assessments suggest hardline elements within the Iranian establishment could attempt actions that increase tensions if they believe the regime’s survival is at stake.