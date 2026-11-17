United Airlines reported a systemwide outage on Monday afternoon, coming just days after a technical glitch in the Federal Aviation Administration’s network led to a nationwide ground stop United Airlines reported a systemwide outage on Monday afternoon. (AFP)

The carrier said it was working to resolve a technical problem disrupting departing flights.

“We’re aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible,” the airline said on social media.

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Outage leaves airborne flights unaffected It also clarified that the issue was not affecting flights already in the air or services operated by United Express, stating: “There is no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights.”

United issued an apology to passengers on social media for the disruption caused by the outage.

United outage triggers hundreds of delays An audio recording shared on the ATC app captured a United pilot in Houston requesting clearance from air traffic control to remain at the gate until the system was restored. The app features live air traffic control radio transmissions alongside real-time aircraft tracking.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, United had 418 delayed flights by late Monday afternoon. Monday’s technical disruption appeared to be limited to United Airlines, with no reported impact on other carriers.

FAA glitch preceded United’s system outage The airline's technical disruption marks the latest major technology failure to affect a high-profile company in recent days. The FAA imposed a nationwide flight halt on Friday after a recently installed router malfunctioned, overloading the agency’s aging air traffic control network.

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Although no evidence links the two incidents, they have renewed concerns over the United States' dependence on outdated infrastructure.

(With AP inputs)