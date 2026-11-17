A US federal judge on Monday overturned a Trump administration policy seeking to place tighter restrictions on the length of time foreign students and journalists could study or work in the country. The revised visa rules were initially set to come into force in September.

District Judge Dennis Saylor described the policy as "arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and otherwise not in accordance with law.”

Legal battle over proposed visa changes The revised visa rules were initially set to come into force in September, but Saylor had temporarily blocked their implementation. The Trump administration has since appealed that decision to a higher court.

The ruling follows a lawsuit challenging the restrictions that a coalition of unions representing universities, teachers and journalists filed against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Judge outlines impact of proposed visa policy Saylor's order primarily examined the potential consequences of the proposed visa changes for international students.

“Put bluntly, DHS is seeking to prevent or discourage the very activity -- providing educational opportunities for foreign students in the United States -- that Congress sought to permit and encourage,” the district judge said.

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Slayer mentioned the policy would "prohibit foreign students from engaging in extended periods of study, such as those required for Ph.D. programs; prohibit them from obtaining joint degrees (and) prohibit them from changing their academic concentration."

Official figures show that the US hosted over 1.1 million international students during the 2023-24 academic year, the highest number recorded by any country.

New policy limits student and journalist stays Under the proposed regulations, foreign students entering the US on student visas would be allowed to stay for a maximum of four years. They would then need to seek an extension to remain in the country. Previously, international students could stay for the entire duration of their academic programmes.

The rules would also cap foreign journalists' stays at 240 days, or roughly eight months, with the option to apply for extensions of a similar length. Existing regulations allowed them to remain in the US for up to five years.

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For Chinese journalists, the permitted stay would be limited to 90 days, with the possibility of securing additional 90-day extensions.

These proposed visa changes form part of President Donald Trump's wider immigration crackdown, which also includes intensified deportation operations and tighter restrictions on legal routes to citizenship.

(With AFP inputs)