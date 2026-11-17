Foreign students, journalists get relief as US judge strikes down Trump administration visa policy
The revised visa rules were initially set to come into force in September, but district judge Dennis Saylor had temporarily blocked their implementation.
A US federal judge on Monday overturned a Trump administration policy seeking to place tighter restrictions on the length of time foreign students and journalists could study or work in the country.
District Judge Dennis Saylor described the policy as "arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and otherwise not in accordance with law.”
Legal battle over proposed visa changes
The revised visa rules were initially set to come into force in September, but Saylor had temporarily blocked their implementation. The Trump administration has since appealed that decision to a higher court.
The ruling follows a lawsuit challenging the restrictions that a coalition of unions representing universities, teachers and journalists filed against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Judge outlines impact of proposed visa policy
Saylor's order primarily examined the potential consequences of the proposed visa changes for international students.
“Put bluntly, DHS is seeking to prevent or discourage the very activity -- providing educational opportunities for foreign students in the United States -- that Congress sought to permit and encourage,” the district judge said.
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Slayer mentioned the policy would "prohibit foreign students from engaging in extended periods of study, such as those required for Ph.D. programs; prohibit them from obtaining joint degrees (and) prohibit them from changing their academic concentration."
Official figures show that the US hosted over 1.1 million international students during the 2023-24 academic year, the highest number recorded by any country.
New policy limits student and journalist stays
Under the proposed regulations, foreign students entering the US on student visas would be allowed to stay for a maximum of four years. They would then need to seek an extension to remain in the country. Previously, international students could stay for the entire duration of their academic programmes.
The rules would also cap foreign journalists' stays at 240 days, or roughly eight months, with the option to apply for extensions of a similar length. Existing regulations allowed them to remain in the US for up to five years.
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For Chinese journalists, the permitted stay would be limited to 90 days, with the possibility of securing additional 90-day extensions.
These proposed visa changes form part of President Donald Trump's wider immigration crackdown, which also includes intensified deportation operations and tighter restrictions on legal routes to citizenship.
(With AFP inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More