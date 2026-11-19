An elephant that is linked to the deaths of 16 people across Chhattisgarh districts was tranquilised, fitted with a satellite radio collar and released into the forest on Wednesday, officials said, as human-animal conflict rises in the state. Rhinos and forest department's elephants graze in the Manas national park, west of Guwahati, India, Tuesday, June 3, 2026. (AP)

The elephant, locally known as ‘Kabra Kaan’ because of its patchy ears, has been blamed for the deaths of 16 people in Surajpur and adjoining Balrampur districts over the past six to seven months.

“The team had been monitoring the elephant’s movement and waiting for a suitable opportunity to tranquilise it. The elephant has now been fitted with a satellite radio collar and released into the forest,” said Pranay Mishra, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Surguja range.

According to forest officials, the elephant had been moving across forest areas under Pratappur, Ghui, Surajpur, Rajpur, Ambikapur and Tamor Pingla ranges, posing a threat to human life and property. Around 200 forest personnel were deployed to track the tusker. The radio collar will help officials monitor its movements and alert villagers about its presence.

The latest death of a 45-year-old woman was reported in Umeshwarpur village under Premnagar area of Surajpur district last Wednesday. The elephant was spotted in the area around 11 pm.

The forest department had secured approval from the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) to tranquilise the elephant and fit it with a satellite radio collar. The Divisional Forest Officers of Surajpur and Balrampur were appointed joint nodal officers to oversee the operation, with veterinary doctors and senior forest officials assigned to assist the team.

Officials had also considered deploying trained captive elephants, known as kumkis, if required for the operation.