Elephant linked to 16 deaths tranquilised, fitted with satellite radio in Chhattisgarh
Around 200 forest personnel were deployed to track the tusker.
An elephant that is linked to the deaths of 16 people across Chhattisgarh districts was tranquilised, fitted with a satellite radio collar and released into the forest on Wednesday, officials said, as human-animal conflict rises in the state.
The elephant, locally known as ‘Kabra Kaan’ because of its patchy ears, has been blamed for the deaths of 16 people in Surajpur and adjoining Balrampur districts over the past six to seven months.
“The team had been monitoring the elephant’s movement and waiting for a suitable opportunity to tranquilise it. The elephant has now been fitted with a satellite radio collar and released into the forest,” said Pranay Mishra, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Surguja range.
According to forest officials, the elephant had been moving across forest areas under Pratappur, Ghui, Surajpur, Rajpur, Ambikapur and Tamor Pingla ranges, posing a threat to human life and property. Around 200 forest personnel were deployed to track the tusker. The radio collar will help officials monitor its movements and alert villagers about its presence.
The latest death of a 45-year-old woman was reported in Umeshwarpur village under Premnagar area of Surajpur district last Wednesday. The elephant was spotted in the area around 11 pm.
The forest department had secured approval from the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) to tranquilise the elephant and fit it with a satellite radio collar. The Divisional Forest Officers of Surajpur and Balrampur were appointed joint nodal officers to oversee the operation, with veterinary doctors and senior forest officials assigned to assist the team.
Officials had also considered deploying trained captive elephants, known as kumkis, if required for the operation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.Read More