NSA outage disrupts US intelligence facility supporting Middle East operations: Report
A technology outage disrupted the NSA’s classified communications network at its Georgia facility, affecting coordination with personnel in the Middle East.
A major technology outage at the US National Security Agency (NSA) disrupted operations at a key Georgia facility responsible for intelligence and cybersecurity work focused on the Middle East, where the US is at war with Iran, CNN reported on November 18, citing four people familiar with the matter.
The disruption affected the agency’s classified internal communications network, preventing personnel at the Georgia facility from using it to communicate with colleagues deployed in the region. However, officials said the NSA’s most sensitive intelligence-gathering systems remained operational and that backup systems and alternative channels were available.
The outage is part of wider information technology disruptions that have kept large sections of the agency’s workforce away from its offices for two days. The NSA has been working to restore access, but a senior administration official told CNN that the process was moving “slower than expected”.
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Classified communications network affected
The Georgia facility, housed at Fort Gordon in Augusta, supports signals intelligence and cybersecurity operations focused on the Middle East. According to current and former US officials cited by CNN, personnel there could not access NSANet, the agency’s internal classified communications network.
NSANet functions much like a classified email system, allowing officials to share intelligence reports and communicate securely. Its disruption meant personnel could temporarily lose access to information shared through the network, including communications with colleagues in the region.
However, officials were able to use backup systems and other channels to continue sharing information.
The outage also affected operations at the NSA's headquarters at Fort Meade in Maryland. An operational update sent to employees on November 18 instructed non-essential day-shift personnel not to report for duty unless directed by their supervisors.
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Officials rule out cyberattack
Multiple US officials briefed on the disruption told CNN that the outage did not appear to be the result of a cyberattack. Instead, it was linked to the agency’s handling of software updates intended to address vulnerabilities in PHP, a programming language used by about 70% of the world's websites.
Private researchers disclosed the vulnerabilities last month, with artificial intelligence tools helping identify them. The discovery of security flaws across large numbers of systems has increased pressure on companies and government agencies to install patches quickly.
Senator Mark Warner, Democratic vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said AI was allowing researchers to identify vulnerabilities across systems at unprecedented speed. This was putting pressure on organisations to address them simultaneously, straining systems not designed to handle such rapid changes.
Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also told lawmakers on the House Homeland Security Committee that he had a “very high level of confidence” that the recent technology disruptions were not caused by cyberattacks.
The outage has highlighted the challenges facing government agencies as they adopt AI tools while trying to maintain the stability of critical computer systems.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More