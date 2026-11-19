Elon Musk defended former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, November 18, comparing his departure from the chipmaker to removing basketball legend Michael Jordan from a winning team. Elon Musk appears virtually to speak with New York Times financial columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin during the 2026 DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at Lincoln Center on November 18, 2026 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking during an interview with New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Musk described Huang's ouster as a major loss for Nvidia, arguing that the company's decision to remove its former chief was comparable to “kicking Michael Jordan off of your team” while the team was on a winning streak.

Musk, the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, said Huang had made mistakes but questioned whether those warranted his removal. “I don't think he's disloyal to the United States,” Musk said.

(This story is being updated.)