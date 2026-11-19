The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has introduced a QR code-based system to increase enrolment in its schools. The civic body said it will also launch an online registration facility through its EduLife portal to simplify and digitise the admission process. The MCD’s education committee decided that a QR code be installed outside every MCD school. (Representative file photo)

“The MCD’s education committee decided that a QR code be installed outside every MCD school. Parents will be able to scan the QR code and submit their details. The concerned school principal and teachers will then contact the parents and complete the admission process for their children,” the civic body official said.

To ensure proper monitoring of the online registration process, the MCD said it would appoint a nodal officer at the Civic Centre. The officer will be responsible for forwarding applications received through the portal to the nearest school in the respective area. The school authorities and teachers will then contact the parents and complete the admission formalities.

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According to official data, student enrolment in MCD schools has declined steadily over the past five years, from around 8.17 lakh in 2022-23 to 7.92 lakh in 2023-24 and 7.86 lakh in 2024-25.

The figure further dropped to 6.40 lakh in 2025-26 and approximately 6.2 lakh in 2026-27.

The civic body also said it was fast-tracking the recruitment of around 3,000 sanitation workers and security guards, and regularising existing workers at the earliest. It has also directed the horticulture department to draft a proposal for the appointment of staff to ensure upkeep of the schools park and playground.

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“The additional commissioner of the MCD has been asked to expedite the file related to the recruitment of approximately 3,000 sanitation workers and security guards within one week,” the official added.

“The horticulture department was directed to prepare a proposal for the appointment of maintenance staff and gardeners on the basis of the prescribed yardstick where children can have access to clean, well-maintained parks and better sports facilities,” the official added.