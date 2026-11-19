The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to develop 24 existing schools as ‘Nigamshree Schools of Excellence’, which will serve as model institutions and mentor neighbouring civic schools. The proposal, moved by the MCD education department and recommended by the civic body’s education committee, envisages selecting two schools in each of the corporation’s 12 zones in the first phase. Under the plan, the 24 selected schools will function as resource and mentoring centres, providing academic guidance. (Representative file photo)

These will not be newly established institutions but existing MCD schools identified for their potential to develop into high-performing schools, officials said.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of challenges faced by the civic school system, including inadequate infrastructure and concerns over student enrolment. The proposal acknowledges the need to establish clear benchmarks for teaching, school leadership, infrastructure and community participation, while rebuilding public confidence in MCD schools.

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Under the plan, the 24 selected schools will function as resource and mentoring centres, providing academic guidance, sharing learning resources and demonstrating effective teaching practices to three to five nearby MCD schools each.

The aim is to use the initiative as a catalyst for improvement across the wider school network, which caters to around seven lakh students, according to the proposal.

“The schools will be required to meet a set of infrastructure standards, including at least two smart classrooms, functional internet connectivity, computer laboratories, CCTV cameras, smart boards or smart televisions, and dedicated libraries with age-appropriate books. They will also need adequate classrooms, safe drinking water, functional toilets, separate facilities for boys and girls, and accessible infrastructure for children with special needs,” official said.

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Once these benchmark schools are set up, the department will try to replicate the model in other schools.

The proposal also envisages playgrounds, sports equipment, activity spaces, green campuses and adequate teaching and support staff.

“Experienced teachers and school heads with a record of academic and administrative performance will be prioritised. School leaders will also undergo at least 50 hours of annual professional development training,” the policy states.

Schools will be selected through a transparent, checklist-based assessment covering 55 parameters, including infrastructure, student enrolment and attendance, teaching resources, staffing, safety and community participation. Principals of interested schools can apply for inclusion in the programme.

“Each selected school will receive a dedicated annual development grant for infrastructure upgrades and academic support. The proposal, however, does not specify the amount of the grant. The schools will maintain a pupil-teacher ratio of 35, with no more than 40 students in a section,” official added.