The MCD has set a target of enrolling 50,000 new students in its schools within a month, with teachers directed to go door-to-door every Saturday as the civic body seeks to address declining enrolment. MCD sets target of 50,000 fresh admissions in its schools in a month (Representational Photo/AP)

The decision was taken at a meeting of the MCD Education Committee on Monday, where chairman Yogesh Verma directed officials to draw up a special enrolment drive involving teachers, parents, NGOs and community representatives.

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"We do not want improvement merely on paper. We want every child studying in an MCD school to get quality education, basic facilities and opportunities in sports," Verma said.

As part of the drive, teachers have been asked to visit local areas every Saturday and approach families to encourage them to enrol their children in MCD schools.

The Education Department has also been directed to intensify the "School Chalo Abhiyan".

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Teachers who secure 75 new admissions will also be considered for the "Nagar Nigam Shikshak Award", according to a statement issued by the civic body.

The committee's focus on enrolment comes alongside directions to address basic deficiencies in MCD schools.

Officials were asked to identify schools requiring repairs and maintenance, including work related to classrooms, toilets, drinking water and electrical infrastructure, the statement read.

The committee also flagged shortages of sanitation workers and security guards in schools and directed officials to expedite a proposal for the recruitment of around 3,000 posts, it said.

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According to the statement, the civic body is also examining ways to improve sports facilities, including developing infrastructure through the public-private partnership model and organising an MCD Mini League.

The committee also directed officials to ensure clean drinking water, hygienic toilets and proper sanitation in schools, and review the quality of mid-day meals.