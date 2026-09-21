IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 13745 PO, Clerk posts at ibps.in, direct link here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the registration process for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026 on September 21, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Officers and Office Assistant posts can find the direct link through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 13745 Officers and Office Assistant posts at ibps.in, direct link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 13745 vacancies in the organization out of which 8222 posts for Office Assistant, 4256 posts for Officer Scale I, 1047 vacancies for Officer Scale II and 220 posts for Officer Scale III.

Direct link to apply for Office Assistant posts

Direct link to apply for Officers Scale posts

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: How to apply online Candidates who wish to apply for the post can follow the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officers. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale III.

The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates is ₹175/- for Officer Scale I, II and III and Office Assistant and ₹850/- for all others.

East Central Railway Recruitment via GDCE 2026: Apply for 1465 ALP and other posts at ecr.indianrailways.gov.in

The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.