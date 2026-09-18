East Central Railway has invited applications for Assistant Loco Pilot and other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of East Central Railway at ecr.indianrailways.gov.in. East Central Railway Recruitment via GDCE 2026: Apply for 1465 ALP and other posts at ecr.indianrailways.gov.in (Representative image)

This recruitment drive will be done through General Department Competitive Examination. A total of 1465 ALP and other posts will be filled. The last date to apply is October 15, 2026.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Age Limit The upper age limit will be 42 years for UR candidates, 45 years for OBC candidates and 47 years for SC/ST candidates.

Selection Process There shall be single stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Computer Based Aptitude Test/ Computer Based Typing Skill Test (wherever applicable).

The entire Recruitment process shall involve CBT, Computer Based Aptitude Test, Document Verification & Medical examination as applicable. The exam duration is 120 minutes. A total of 100 questions will be asked.

How to apply Candidates who want to apply for the post can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of East Central Railway at ecr.indianrailways.gov.in. Click on the registration link and register yourself. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and your application is submitted. Download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of East Central Railway.

Detailed Notification Here