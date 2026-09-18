East Central Railway Recruitment via GDCE 2026: Apply for 1465 ALP and other posts at ecr.indianrailways.gov.in
East Central Railway will recruit for ALP and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at ecr.indianrailways.gov.in.
East Central Railway has invited applications for Assistant Loco Pilot and other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of East Central Railway at ecr.indianrailways.gov.in.
This recruitment drive will be done through General Department Competitive Examination. A total of 1465 ALP and other posts will be filled. The last date to apply is October 15, 2026.
Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Age Limit
The upper age limit will be 42 years for UR candidates, 45 years for OBC candidates and 47 years for SC/ST candidates.
Selection Process
There shall be single stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Computer Based Aptitude Test/ Computer Based Typing Skill Test (wherever applicable).
The entire Recruitment process shall involve CBT, Computer Based Aptitude Test, Document Verification & Medical examination as applicable. The exam duration is 120 minutes. A total of 100 questions will be asked.
How to apply
Candidates who want to apply for the post can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of East Central Railway at ecr.indianrailways.gov.in.
- Click on the registration link and register yourself.
- Once registration is done, fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and your application is submitted.
- Download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of East Central Railway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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