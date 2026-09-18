Police says Surendra Koli was found dead in his tea shop in Haridwar: Updates

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Nithari accused death LIVE: Haridwar city Kotwali SHO Kundan Singh Rana said Surendra Koli had been working as a tea vendor in the city for the past few days.

Nithari accused death updates: Surendra Koli, who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in the last remaining Nithari killings case in November 2025, was found hanging inside a tea stall in Haridwar under suspicious circumstances, police said. Haridwar city Kotwali SHO Kundan Singh Rana said Koli had been working as a tea vendor in the city for the past few days. His body was found hanging from a rope inside the tea stall located opposite Lalmata Temple on Sapt Sarovar Road. The Sapt Rishi police outpost, under City Kotwali, received information about the incident, following which a police team reached the spot, Rana said. Koli was identified as a resident of Mangrukhal village in Bhikiasain, Almora. Surinder Koli walked out of Greater Noida's Luksar jail in November last year after 19 years, after being acquitted in the 2006 Nithari mass killings case. ...Read More

The Sapt Rishi police outpost, under City Kotwali, received information about the incident, following which a police team reached the spot, Rana said. Koli was identified as a resident of Mangrukhal village in Bhikiasain, Almora. Surinder Koli walked out of Greater Noida's Luksar jail in November last year after 19 years, after being acquitted in the 2006 Nithari mass killings case.