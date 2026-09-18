Raghav Chadha comes out in Ravneet Bittu's support as he claims attack on convoy: ‘He holds Z-plus security’

Reacting to his allegations, Raghav Chadha said: “The AAP is scared; that is why they are attempting to attack our party member, Ravneet Singh Bittu…Even a former minister like Ravneet Singh Bittu—who holds Z-plus security protection—is vulnerable to such attacks. This implies that the common man in Punjab is not safe at all.”

Bittu's claims of an attack on his convoy came weeks after he stepped down as Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, with the Punjab Assembly elections due next year.

BJP MP Raghav Chadha on Friday backed former union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who claimed an attack on his convoy by AAP workers near Punjab's Batala. Chadha said that the incident reveals the state of law and order in Punjab and accused the AAP of trying to attack his party member.

Bittu claims eggs, tomatoes thrown at convoy On Friday, the former union minister said that his convoy was ambushed enroute to Pathankot near Ghaseetpur village, close to Batala. The BJP leader said he was headed to the launch of BJP's 'Punjab Nasha Mukti Yatra' when the alleged attack took place.

​Bittu said that AAP workers protested against him as his cavalcade approached an office belonging to Joban Randhawa, AAP's in-charge for the Fatehgarh Churian assembly constituency. He alleged that a crowd gathered along the highway near Ghaseetpura station, surrounded his vehicles, hurled eggs and tomatoes, and smashed the glass windows of his convoy cars.

Also Read: Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu quits post, President accepts resignation

As stated in an earlier HT report, Bittu also claimed that the attack was executed under the guise of organising a langar (community kitchen) along the road.

The BJP leader, who enjoys Z-plus security cover, said some protesters were armed, and that he had to take shelter inside a house nearby to protect himself. Two suspects were apprehended and handed over to local cops.

Ravneet Singh Bittu's earlier remarks on Raghav Chadha Raghav Chadha's support for Ravneet Singh Bittu comes months after he joined the BJP after leading a big rebellion out of his former party AAP. A week before his switch, a video his Bittu's digs at the Rajya Sabha MP had gone viral.

Bittu, who was a union minister then, had said that there was “no need” for Chadha to enter the BJP and also took jibes at his "catwalk", among other personal remarks.

However, he had softened his stance on the Parliamentarian after he switched to the BJP, saying his “no need to join BJP” remark was only in reference to Chadha's pending Rajya Sabha term.

Read full story here: As Raghav Chadha walks into BJP, Union minister Ravneet Bittu's ‘catwalk’ jibes are viral in Punjab. What he says now

Months later, Ravneet Singh Bittu's Rajya Sabha term ended, and therafter came his resignation as union minister. As a Parliamentarian, he represented Rajasthan from August 2024 to June 2026.

His move was largely attributed to the upcoming Punjab polls. He had earlier expressed his desire to contest the state elections.