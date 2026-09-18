BJP's Ravneet Bittu alleges attack on convoy by AAP workers in Punjab's Batala, 2 held

Former Union Minister of State and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that his convoy was ambushed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers near Ghaseetpur village, close to Batala, while he was travelling from Amritsar to Pathankot to attend the launch of 'Punjab Nasha Mukti Yatra' being taken out by the saffron party across Punjab. Ravneet Singh Bittu confirmed that he has formally briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the breach and requested immediate legal action against the perpetrators. (HT File)

​According to Bittu, AAP workers were protesting against him as his cavalcade approached an office belonging to Joban Randhawa, AAP's in-charge for the Fatehgarh Churian assembly constituency. He alleged that a crowd gathered along the highway near Ghaseetpura station surrounded his vehicles, hurled eggs and tomatoes, and smashed the glass windows of his convoy cars.

He further claimed that the attack was executed under the guise of organising a langar (community kitchen) along the road.

“He was on his way to Pathankot to attend the Yatra, which is being launched today by BJP National President Sh. Nitin Nabin ji, when his cavalcade was attacked. There are serious allegations that local MLA Sherry sent these individuals to prevent him from participating in the yatra,” Bittu's media advisor said.

​Security personnel assigned to the leader—who is protected under Z-plus security cover—immediately halted the convoy and rushed him inside a nearby residential house to ensure his safety. Bittu stated that he was forced to seek shelter inside the house as some individuals in the protesting crowd were allegedly armed.

​Following the incident, his security team apprehended two suspects at the spot and handed them over to local police authorities.

​Bittu claimed that the attack was a planned attempt to corner his vehicle. He confirmed that he has formally briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the breach and requested immediate legal action against the perpetrators.

“Such incidents are a grave threat to democracy and the safety of political leaders. If anything happens to him, the Chief Minister of Punjab and the DGP Punjab will be held responsible for his safety and security. The Punjab Government must immediately investigate this incident and ensure the safety of every political worker and leader,” the media advisor added.