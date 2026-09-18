Missing Delhi man found dead in Gurugram, was shot by ex-colleague, her partner
A police team was deputed to Uttarakhand, from where the Delhi man's ex-colleague and her partner were apprehended.
A 31-year-old man from Delhi, who worked as an HR professional at a major realty firm in Gurugram and went missing over 10 days ago, was shot dead by a former colleague and her partner on September 6, police said, adding that the murder took place in a car and his body was dumped in a sewage-filled plot.
Gurugram police, upon recovering the body on September 10 from a sewer in Sector 70, had also cremated the remains on September 14, labelling it “unidentified”, after an autopsy. He was later identified as Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, who lived with his family in Sarita Vihar.
Victim, accused's phones switched off
Manchanda’s family had filed a missing person complaint at the Lajpat Nagar police station on September 11. His sister, who had accompanied him for lunch on September 6, said he left around 4pm for a meeting in Gurugram. When he didn’t return, his family started looking for him and found that his mobile phone was switched off.
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DCP (southeast) Vineet Kumar said, “We found Manchanda had last spoken to the colleague, Anya Vats. Her mobile phone was also switched off.”
Investigators said both Vats and Manchanda worked at another major realty group, but were removed in 2022 due to alleged financial irregularities. Manchanda got a job at another major realty firm as an HR manager, but Vats did not.
Delhi man shot dead after argument
“Vats emerged as a prime suspect. During surveillance, we detected a new mobile number being used by the suspect. Further analysis indicated her presence in Uttarakhand. A police team was deputed to Uttarakhand, from where Vats and her partner, Sanyam Sachdeva, were apprehended,” the DCP said.
Police said that questioning them revealed that they allegedly shot Manchanda dead after a heated argument, and they then fled to Uttarakhand.
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An investigator, who did not wish to be named, said, “Vats revealed that she kept the body in the car for over six hours after the murder, dumped it in the plot filled with sewer water and fled. The murder weapon was also recovered.” Police said they are questioning the suspects to ascertain the motive for the murder. Both of them were produced in court and sent to five days of police custody.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More