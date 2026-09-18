Missing Delhi man found dead in Gurugram, was shot by ex-colleague, her partner

A 31-year-old man from Delhi, who worked as an HR professional at a major realty firm in Gurugram and went missing over 10 days ago, was shot dead by a former colleague and her partner on September 6, police said, adding that the murder took place in a car and his body was dumped in a sewage-filled plot. Police said that questioning them revealed that they allegedly shot Manchanda dead after a heated argument (HT Photo/Subhash Sharma)

Gurugram police, upon recovering the body on September 10 from a sewer in Sector 70, had also cremated the remains on September 14, labelling it “unidentified”, after an autopsy. He was later identified as Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, who lived with his family in Sarita Vihar.

Victim, accused's phones switched off Manchanda’s family had filed a missing person complaint at the Lajpat Nagar police station on September 11. His sister, who had accompanied him for lunch on September 6, said he left around 4pm for a meeting in Gurugram. When he didn’t return, his family started looking for him and found that his mobile phone was switched off.

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DCP (southeast) Vineet Kumar said, “We found Manchanda had last spoken to the colleague, Anya Vats. Her mobile phone was also switched off.”

Investigators said both Vats and Manchanda worked at another major realty group, but were removed in 2022 due to alleged financial irregularities. Manchanda got a job at another major realty firm as an HR manager, but Vats did not.

Delhi man shot dead after argument “Vats emerged as a prime suspect. During surveillance, we detected a new mobile number being used by the suspect. Further analysis indicated her presence in Uttarakhand. A police team was deputed to Uttarakhand, from where Vats and her partner, Sanyam Sachdeva, were apprehended,” the DCP said.

Police said that questioning them revealed that they allegedly shot Manchanda dead after a heated argument, and they then fled to Uttarakhand.

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An investigator, who did not wish to be named, said, “Vats revealed that she kept the body in the car for over six hours after the murder, dumped it in the plot filled with sewer water and fled. The murder weapon was also recovered.” Police said they are questioning the suspects to ascertain the motive for the murder. Both of them were produced in court and sent to five days of police custody.