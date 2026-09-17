2 interstate robbers shot in legs after Faridabad police encounter, 3 held
Police said the suspects fired six rounds while trying to escape. Two country-made pistols, live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle were recovered.
A wanted interstate robber was arrested, and two of his associates were caught after an exchange of fire with the crime branch near Mawai Canal in Faridabad early Wednesday, police said.
The two associates were shot in the legs after they allegedly opened fire at a police team during a raid around 2.30am. They are undergoing treatment at Badshah Khan civil hospital, police said.
The arrests followed the late Tuesday arrest of another member of the gang. Based on information provided by him, the crime branch learnt that his two associates were coming to Faridabad from Delhi to commit robberies and conducted a raid near Mawai Canal, police said.
Varun Kumar Dahiya, ACP (Crime), said police signalled the two suspects, who were riding a motorcycle, to stop during the raid.
“However, upon realising their interception, the duo opened fire and attempted to flee. They took a U-turn but lost balance and fell from the motorcycle. They fired six rounds at the police team while trying to escape,” he said.
Dahiya said police asked the suspects to surrender and fired warning shots, but they continued firing. Police then shot them in the legs and overpowered them, he said.
Two country-made pistols with live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle were recovered, police said.
Police said the three were wanted in connection with three burglary cases in Faridabad involving property worth several lakhs. “They had come from Delhi to commit more burglaries,” Dahiya said.
Police suspect they may also be involved in at least a dozen other cases of theft and burglary in Faridabad and other parts of Haryana, he said.
Police said one of the arrested suspects has 26 criminal cases of robbery, theft and burglary against him, while the other two have 11 cases each registered at various police stations in Delhi.
The injured suspects will be formally arrested and questioned after they are declared medically fit, police said.
An FIR was registered against the two injured suspects under Sections 3(5) (common intention) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Kheri Pul police station.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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