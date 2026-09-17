How Rahul Gandhi, CM Vijay, Raghav Chadha, others wished PM Modi on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday. Political leaders across parties extended birthday greetings, while some also used the occasion to speak about their views on his government and political record. Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay wishes PM good health on his birthday (PTI/HT) Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi kept his message brief. “Happy birthday to PM Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health and a long life,” Gandhi posted on X. Track PM Modi's birthday celebrations live here

CM Vijay wrote on X, "I convey my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Thiru. Narendra Modi, who has been working with dedication towards building a strong India. I wholeheartedly wish you a long life filled with good health." Defence minister Rajnath Singh extended his greetings and said India was moving towards the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ under Modi’s leadership. He highlighted infrastructure, digital connectivity, welfare, innovation and entrepreneurship, and said efforts were being made to improve ease of living and expand opportunities.

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Singh also said Modi had placed good governance and public service at the centre of the country’s development journey. He wished the prime minister good health, long life and continued strength in the service of the nation.

Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, however, took a sharply critical view in his birthday message. Referring to his allegation of voter-list tampering in Delhi, Kejriwal wrote on X: “So, this is how Modi ji won Delhi. By massively tampering with the voter lists. Congratulations Modi ji for killing Indian democracy Happy birthday @narendramodi.”

BJP MP Raghav Chadha wished Modi on his 76th birthday, praising his leadership and describing his journey from a humble background to the country’s highest office as inspiring. In a post on X, Chadha said true leadership involved vision, determination and the ability to bring people together with a shared sense of hope and purpose. He said Modi had helped create a more confident India and was working towards the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. Chadha wished Modi good health, renewed strength and many more fulfilling years of service to the country and its people.

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju also wished Modi good health and a long life. “We pray for Modi ji’s good health and long life because he is the man who is leading us to developed India,” Rijiju said in his birthday message. Rijiju had earlier asked people to light a ‘Lamp of Blessings’ at their homes between 6 pm and 7 pm on Thursday and pray for Modi’s long life and good health as part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’. Several other leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, vice president C P Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, also wished Modi on his 76th birthday. Amit Shah also extended birthday wishes to PM Modi, describing him as a symbol of “tireless hard work, sacrifice, and foresight”. On X, Shah said Modi had made “karma his sadhana” and national service the aim of his life, describing his journey of service and dedication as an inspiration for millions. Shah prayed for Modi’s long life and good health, and said he hoped India would continue to scale new heights of progress under his leadership and move towards the goal of a developed India by 2047. Shah also shared visuals from the flag-off event of the ‘Vadnagar to Varanasi’ bike rally being held under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Vadnagar, Gujarat.