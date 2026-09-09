ILBS hosts Teacher’s Day Oration on reimagining healthcare for Viksit Bharat@2047

The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi, organised a special Teacher’s Day Oration on September 5 on the theme “Reimagining Healthcare for Viksit Bharat@2047”. Shri Ashok Lahiri, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, delivered the oration at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium in the presence of faculty, students and staff. Key insights included moving beyond hospitals to community-based preventive care and addressing challenges like nutrition and disease management for a healthier, more productive nation.

Prof. S.K. Sarin highlighted ILBS’s public health initiatives, including programmes for school children, the SMILES initiative and outreach activities in Madhya Pradesh. He stressed the importance of taking healthcare beyond hospitals and into communities through preventive care, health awareness and early intervention.

Focus on prevention and innovation Shri Lahiri discussed the challenges India must address to build a healthy and productive population by 2047. He said healthcare for a developed India must be accessible, affordable, preventive, innovative and responsive to the changing disease burden.

Nutrition, infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, non-communicable diseases, affordable healthcare, research and innovation were among the key areas discussed. Lahiri stressed the need to translate successful health initiatives into sustainable public policy and highlighted research and innovation in developing solutions suited to India’s healthcare needs.

Expanding healthcare capacity The Oration also covered India’s expanding medical education capacity, including increased medical college and postgraduate seats. Lahiri underlined the need for appropriately skilled healthcare professionals to meet changing requirements.

The discussion also examined the potential of Ayushman Bharat schemes and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to strengthen healthcare delivery and improve access.

A key message was that healthcare ambitions must move beyond screening and disease detection towards prevention, healthy lifestyles, better nutrition and early action on risk factors. An interactive session enabled ILBS faculty, students and staff to discuss India’s healthcare priorities and the future of the health sector with Lahiri.