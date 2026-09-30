Gen Z is planning holidays backwards, and your next trip might start with a concert ticket or amusement park plan
Gen Z travellers are picking concerts, theme parks and food experiences first, turning short breaks into experience led holidays across India.
Remember when planning a holiday started with choosing a place? Goa. Jaipur. Dubai. Singapore. You picked the destination, booked the flights, found a hotel and then started making a list of things to do. Gen Z seems to be flipping that order.
The starting point can now be a concert ticket, a music festival, a theme park, a food experience or simply something interesting enough to justify packing a bag. The destination comes later.
And that makes holiday planning rather interesting. Airbnb's 2026 research found that seven in 10 Indian Gen Z travellers would rather take three short trips than one long annual holiday. Another interesting finding is that 80% said the smaller moments of a trip matter more than famous attractions.
So the big question may no longer be, "Where should we go?"
It could simply be, "What do we want to do?"
The concert ticket might come before the flight ticket
Music gives us one of the clearest examples of this change. According to Airbnb's 2026 Experience Led Travel Insights, 62% of Indian Gen Z travellers planned to travel for concerts and music festivals in 2026. Even more interesting, 76% said they had visited a city for the first time because of a concert or festival. More than half extended their stay so they could explore the place too.
"The implication is bigger than concert tourism. It shows how an experience can act as the initial trigger for travel, with the destination becoming part of the experience afterwards," says Dhimant Bakshi, CEO, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited. Think about how different that planning process is.
You spot a concert you really want to attend. You buy the ticket. Then you check flights. Then comes the hotel. Suddenly, you are searching for cafés, markets and things to do nearby.
The event got you there. The city gets a chance to convince you to stay.
The three-day holiday is having its moment
Not every break needs seven days, three suitcases and an itinerary that requires its own spreadsheet.
For younger travellers, a short trip can be enough if there is a clear reason to take it.
Some of these mini holidays could look like this:
- Fly to another city for a concert and stay an extra night
- Plan a weekend around a theme park
- Drive somewhere specifically for a food festival
- Book two nights at a wellness resort
- Travel for a sporting event
- Pick a city because of an experience saved on social media
Bakshi points out that travel is becoming part of everyday life for Gen Z rather than being treated as one big annual event. "A three-day music festival, a spontaneous road trip, a wellness retreat or an adventure weekend can become a complete travel experience," he says.
The trip does not have to be particularly long. It just needs to give you a good enough reason to leave home.
Gen Z does not necessarily want your standard itinerary
There is another interesting change happening here. Visiting a popular destination does not automatically mean following the classic tourist checklist. Someone can go to Mumbai and care more about gig and café hopping than sightseeing. Another traveller might go to Jaipur for a music festival and spend the next morning hunting for breakfast and shopping locally.
The famous monument can still make the itinerary. It just does not have to be the main character.
The great coffee place found accidentally. The tiny shop nobody had bookmarked. The meal everyone keeps talking about afterwards. The random evening that turned out better than the activity you actually booked. Those are often the bits of a holiday we remember anyway.
A theme park could be the holiday
This shift could be particularly interesting for domestic tourism in India.
A place no longer needs to rely entirely on its most famous tourist attraction to convince someone to visit. Theme parks, festivals, entertainment centres, sporting events and resorts can themselves become reasons to travel.
As Bakshi explains, "A city can attract visitors because of an event. A resort can become the destination rather than simply a place to sleep. A theme park can turn a weekend outing into a short holiday."
That changes the holiday planning formula quite dramatically. Instead of choosing a place and asking what you can do there, you might find something you really want to do and then ask where it can take you. And perhaps your next holiday will not begin with a destination search at all. It might begin with an amusement park visit or a concert ticket sitting in your inbox.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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