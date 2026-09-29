Think you’re too young for regular health checks? Here's why you may need them sooner than you think

According to Dr Lakshman, start with the basics. Get your blood pressure checked, and speak to your doctor about a lipid profile, which checks your cholesterol levels, and blood glucose testing. “You may need these checks at different intervals depending on your age, family history and individual risk factors,” said Dr Lakshman.

A lot of young people think, “I’m only in my 20s or 30s, I feel healthy, so why do I need a health check ?” However, feeling healthy does not always mean everything is fine. Conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and high blood sugar can develop without causing any noticeable symptoms in the early stages. That is exactly why preventive health checks are important. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lakshman Ramachandran, consultant physician, Kailash Deepak Hospital, shared health check ups every young adult should consider.

For example, if your parents or close family members have diabetes, high cholesterol or heart disease, tell your doctor because this can influence when you need screening. Your doctor can also consider factors such as your weight, lifestyle, and existing health conditions before recommending additional tests.

What you should not do? Furthermore, do not get every test just because it is available. The aim is not to find something wrong. It is to identify potential risks early. And if a result is abnormal, do not simply ignore it. Follow up with your doctor, understand what the result means, and find out whether you need repeat testing or lifestyle changes.

“Therefore, being young should not mean ignoring preventive healthcare. Know your numbers, understand your risk, and act early when something needs attention,” highlighted Dr Lakshman.