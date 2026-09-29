When is it okay to cancel plans? Here’s how to know when you’re setting a boundary and when you’re being unreliable

Cancelling plans or saying no to things you don’t wish to do is absolutely normal, and you have every right to make that choice. However, doing it too often can make you seem unreliable and may affect your relationships over time. While there is no one-size-fits-all rule for cancelling plans, how and when you do it can make a difference.

In this edition of ‘The Social Rules Nobody Taught Us’, HT Lifestyle spoke to Arouba Kabir, emotional and mental health expert and founder of Enso Wellness, to decode when it is okay to cancel plans, how to say no without feeling guilty, and where to draw the line between setting boundaries and repeatedly backing out of commitments.

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