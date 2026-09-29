Switch up your morning caffeine fix: Try this recipe for salted cream coffee that blends sweet and savoury flavours

Does your morning feel incomplete without a refreshing glass of iced coffee to kick-start your day? If you are bored with the usual combination of coffee, milk and sugar, it might be time to switch things up and experiment with some exciting new flavours. We found the perfect recipe that brings together the sweetness of honey and the subtle savouriness of salted cream, giving your everyday caffeine fix a delicious twist.

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Saloni Kukreja, a chef, entrepreneur and food content creator, has shared her recipe for salted cream coffee, a delicious twist on honey-sweetened iced coffee. Topped with a rich, lightly salted cream, this refreshing drink is perfect for your morning caffeine fix.

In an Instagram video shared on September 28, the content creator describes the beverage as, “I think we just found our new favourite way to drink coffee. Cold, honey-sweetened coffee topped with the dreamiest salted cream. It’s creamy, refreshing and ridiculously delicious!”