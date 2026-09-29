Red sindoor, white-painted faces, sari gown: Internet calls designers’ bizarre Paris Fashion Week show ‘chudail couture’
Matières Fécales, showcased at Paris Fashion Week, featured dramatic designs and bold makeup, igniting online discussions about cultural representation.
Fashion can be anything but boring, and some runway shows push experimentation so far that they leave audiences divided. At Paris Fashion Week, Matières Fécales took that idea to an entirely different level with its Spring/Summer 2027 collection, staging its show at Paris’ Place de la République — a public square known for major gatherings and demonstrations. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai goes full ‘Maleficent’ at L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week runway in velvet gown and cape with bold red hair )
Matières Fécales’ theatrical Paris Fashion Week show
Co-designed by Steven Raj Bhaskaran and Hannah Rose, the collection drew heavily from Bhaskaran’s upbringing in low-income housing in Montreal and the diverse cultures and faiths he grew up around. The show was presented as a tribute to immigrants, outsiders and communities often left on the margins of the fashion industry.
“We spoke for a lot of people who don’t have a voice in this arena, in this city, in this environment,” Raj Bhaskaran told Hypebae backstage.
According to anonymous fashion critic Diet Sabya, Bhaskaran, one half of Matières Fécales, which literally translates to “fecal matter”, is half Sri Lankan and half Guyanese with Indian heritage. Diet Sabya described the collection as a homage to Bhaskaran’s heritage, his “Family” and “The One Percent” in his September 29 Instagram post.
Dramatic silhouettes, striking beauty looks
The collection was anything but understated. Wrapped tulle blazers were paired with voluminous skirts, while sari-inspired gowns and dramatically draped red, white and blue dresses brought a theatrical edge to the runway.
But it was the beauty looks that quickly grabbed attention. Models appeared with heavily painted white faces, bold red lips and dramatic streaks of sindoor extending up towards the nose. Other looks featured stark white makeup contrasted with deep black lips, creating an intentionally unsettling visual effect.
The styling, combined with the collection’s cultural references and theatrical presentation, quickly sparked discussion online.
Internet reacts to the showcase
The showcase quickly sparked reactions online, with users debating its cultural references, theatrical styling and bold beauty looks.
One user wrote, “I think it’s quite the opposite. I think they’re spotlighting the fetishisation of people of colour by the 1%. The make up here, the red dress on the Asian presenting model , the colours of revolution on black models, takes on motherhood. With incredible design ofc. absolute chills’.’
Another asked, “How is this MORE “McQueen” than McQueen ?!!” A third called it, “Provocative highly theatrical and deeply political performances!!!”
Another praised the collection, writing, “Such a nuanced collection. Their commitment to building a strong narrative is genuinely promising!! Most importantly Excellent construction. LOVE IT!!!”
One user connected the collection to Bhaskaran’s roots, writing, “Steven Raj Bhaskaran, one of the duo designer couple has a Tamil heritage and family roots to Sri Lanka. So, I can see the reference.” Another reaction read: “Gandi chudail couture is giving me life”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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