Aishwarya Rai goes full ‘Maleficent’ at L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week runway in velvet gown and cape with bold red hair

Mohit dressed Aishwarya in a two-piece velvet gown with 3D fringe embroidery and a crystal-embellished cape from Yara Shoemaker's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 couture collection. Check out the look here:

Aishwarya closed the L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé show at Paris Fashion Week set against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and the École Militaire. She wore an all-black custom ensemble by Syrian luxury designer label Yara Shoemaker on the ramp, conceptualised and brought to life by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

Several A-list stars, including Aishwarya Rai , walked the ramp during a dazzling showcase named ‘Express Your Worth’, organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal, held at Place Joffre during Paris Fashion Week in Paris on September 28.

The black velvety ensemble features a plunging neckline that extends till her torso and a fitted silhouette with a cinched waist that hugs her curves and accentuates them tastefully. The floor-grazing hem creates a regal effect. Mohit and Aishwarya kept everything similar to the off-the-runway gown, except for removing the see-through stripes from the original ensemble.

The styling They further elevated the gown by draping it with a velvet cape, adorned along the borders with pearl and crystal embellishments. For the accessories, Mohit chose a diamond-encrusted crown, diamond rings, and pumps that made Aishwarya's runway strut even more captivating.

The most striking part of her look, though, was the red-dyed tresses. The actor debuted her fiery red locks in Paris, making for an eye-catching look. She styled them in a side parting with soft waves. Lastly, for the glam, she chose winged eyeliner, a bold red lip, rouged cheeks, feathered brows, and soft contouring.

How did the internet react? Fans loved Aishwarya's Paris Fashion Week look and flooded the comments section with compliments. The popular Instagram page and fashion watchdog Diet Sabya shared Aishwarya's look and wrote, “Illusion gown. Cape. Red hair. Red lips. Waist cinched. Pose not moving an inch. Baby, the entire formula for divaness was perfected one night in 1994, and she’s still wearing it. Gotta give. She’s simply Tewwww much.”

A fan commented, “They can't EVER make me dislike you, Ms Rai.” Someone else wrote, “It's her world, and we're just living in it.” Another commented, “She is giving MALEFICENT.” “Aura-maxxing isko bolte hai, go Queen,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, apart from Aishwarya, Celine Dion, Simone Ashley, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Kendall Jenner, Kristen Bell, and Mika Abdalla were among the stars who walked the ramp at the L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé show at Paris Fashion Week.