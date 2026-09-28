Want to experiment with bold flavours? Try this Kerala prawn fry ema datshi that blends Malayali-Bhutanese cuisines

Imagine spicy, masala-tempered prawns coated in a warm, creamy cheese sauce, bringing together flavours you might never have thought would work so well. If you enjoy experimenting with bold flavours and unexpected culinary combinations, we have found an interesting fusion recipe for you to try at home.

Also Read | Craving Asian flavours for dinner? Try this nutritionist-approved protein-packed chili basil chicken fried rice recipe

Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her take on Kerala prawn fry ema datshi, a high-protein fusion dish that brings together the bold flavours of Malayali and Bhutanese cuisine.

In an Instagram video shared on June 22, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “280 kcal and 39 g protein per serving. Just trust me on this one! Prawns tempered with a fiery masala – then folded into a glossy cheese sauce that holds onto all the spice. It’s the kind of mashup that has no business working this well, but it absolutely does. The ultimate (and quite possibly only) Malayali-Bhutanese dish.”