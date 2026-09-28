Want to experiment with bold flavours? Try this Kerala prawn fry ema datshi that blends Malayali-Bhutanese cuisines
Craving something out of the ordinary? Try this high-protein fusion recipe that brings together unexpected flavours in a delicious combination.
Imagine spicy, masala-tempered prawns coated in a warm, creamy cheese sauce, bringing together flavours you might never have thought would work so well. If you enjoy experimenting with bold flavours and unexpected culinary combinations, we have found an interesting fusion recipe for you to try at home.
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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her take on Kerala prawn fry ema datshi, a high-protein fusion dish that brings together the bold flavours of Malayali and Bhutanese cuisine.
In an Instagram video shared on June 22, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “280 kcal and 39 g protein per serving. Just trust me on this one! Prawns tempered with a fiery masala – then folded into a glossy cheese sauce that holds onto all the spice. It’s the kind of mashup that has no business working this well, but it absolutely does. The ultimate (and quite possibly only) Malayali-Bhutanese dish.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients (serves 2)
- 1 tsp coconut oil (or any oil of your choice)
- ¼ tsp fennel seeds
- 1 sprig curry leaves
- 4 to 5 shallots, crushed (or 1 small onion, chopped)
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
- 3 to 4 green chillies, slit
- ½ tsp chilli flakes
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
- ½ tsp black pepper powder
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- 300 g prawns, cleaned and deveined
- Salt, to taste
- 3 cheese slices
- ¼ tsp sugar
- ¼ tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp cornstarch mixed with 2 tsp water (optional, for a thicker gravy)
- Chopped coriander leaves, for garnish
Method
- Heat coconut oil in a pan. Add the fennel seeds and let them crackle.
- Add the curry leaves, crushed shallots, ginger-garlic paste, slit green chillies and chilli flakes. Sauté for a minute until fragrant.
- Add the turmeric powder, black pepper powder and red chilli powder. Mix well for a few seconds until the spices are fragrant.
- Add the cleaned prawns and salt. Toss over high heat for two to three minutes, until the prawns turn pink and release their juices.
- Add the cheese slices and stir until they melt into a smooth, glossy sauce that coats the prawns.
- Season with sugar and garam masala. Taste and adjust the salt as needed.
- For a thicker gravy, add the cornstarch slurry and cook for another 30 seconds, stirring continuously.
- Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or appams.
Approx. nutrition (per serving of 180 g)
- Calories: 280 kcal
- Protein: 39 g
- Carbohydrates: 10 g
- Fat: 10 g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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