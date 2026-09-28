Buying footwear for everyday wear? 5 things to keep in mind, from comfort and fit to material
Choosing everyday footwear can be tricky. Here are a few things to check for comfort, fit, and durability.
The definition of everyday footwear has changed. It is no longer just the pair you wear for a quick errand. The same pair might take you through a morning commute, a coffee run, a day at work and an impromptu dinner. With open footwear becoming increasingly style-conscious, the challenge is finding a pair that can keep up with all of it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yashesh Mukhi, founder of Chupps, shared five things worth looking for before adding another pair to your rotation.
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1. Ask yourself: could I wear this for eight hours?
Yashesh highlighted that a pair can look great and still become uncomfortable after an hour. For everyday footwear, look beyond the upper and pay attention to the footbed. Good cushioning and support become particularly important when you are walking or standing for most of the day. If you find yourself wanting to take your footwear off halfway through the day, it probably is not doing its job.
2. Check what is happening under your feet
“The sole deserves more attention than it usually gets,” said Yashesh. A lightweight, flexible sole can make everyday movement easier, while a textured outsole can give you better confidence on different surfaces. This is especially relevant in Indian cities, where your commute can involve everything from smooth mall floors to uneven pavements and wet streets during the monsoon.
3. Do not underestimate the weather
In India, footwear has to deal with heat, humidity, dust, and sudden rain. Materials that are easy to clean and quick to maintain and make sense for everyday use. According to Yashesh, open silhouettes can also offer an easy, breathable option when closed footwear starts feeling too heavy in warmer weather.
4. Choose comfort without making it look like comfort footwear
There is no reason your everyday pair needs to look purely functional. Chunky soles, interesting textures, colours and contemporary silhouettes have made comfort footwear much more style-led. Look for a pair that works with your usual wardrobe, whether that means relaxed trousers, denim, shorts or everyday Indian wear.
5. Think about how much life you can get out of it
The most useful pair in your wardrobe is often the one you can reach for without thinking. Consider where you will wear it, how often you will wear it, and how easily it fits into your existing rotation. “A versatile pair that can move between work, travel and weekends will inevitably get more mileage than something bought for one specific occasion,” said Yashesh.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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