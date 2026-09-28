How to find your signature scent without buying 10 different perfumes: A simple guide to finding what suits you
Looking for your signature scent? Here’s how to find a perfume you’ll love without buying multiple bottles.
Finding your signature scent can be challenging, especially with new fragrances and brands emerging every now and then. But that doesn’t mean you have to try every brand or every fragrance note to find the one that suits you best. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Swapnil Pathak Sharma, CEO of Zighrana, shares tips on how to find your signature scent without having to buy multiple perfumes.
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How to find your signature scent?
“I don’t think finding your signature scent means trying every perfume on the shelf. In fact, I think the opposite is true,” said Swapnil. Here are a few things you can do to find out your signature scent:
Recognise your notes
According to Swapnil, start by thinking about the fragrances you’ve consistently enjoyed. Look for the common thread. Maybe you’re always drawn to citrus and fresh notes, or maybe it’s florals, woods, spices, amber, or something warmer and more sensual. Once you recognise that pattern, shopping becomes much easier. “I also like to think about how you want your fragrance to feel, rather than just what notes are listed on the box,” added Swapnil.
Explore the categories
If you haven’t tried a lot of perfumes, Swapnil recommends exploring options until something feels comforting to you. You can group them into main families like fresh, floral, woody, or oriental to understand each note.
Try those notes
Do you want something fresh and effortless? Warm and comforting? Clean and understated? Or something with more presence? Then narrow it down to two or three fragrances and wear them on your skin. Swapnil advises not to make the decision from the first spray. See which one you keep noticing throughout the day and which one you find yourself wanting to wear the next morning again. That’s usually a better sign than simply asking which one smells the most impressive in the store.
Swapnil also highlighted that you don't need to feel that your signature scent has to be the same perfume forever. “Sometimes your signature is less about one bottle and more about a particular style of fragrance that feels unmistakably like you,” added Swapnil. The goal isn’t to own more perfumes. It’s to find the one you reach for without thinking.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More