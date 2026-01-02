From oud to vetiver: Indian ingredients are dominating global perfumery with authenticity, says expert

Be it a floral scent that instantly freshens up your living space, or one of your luxurious bottles of scent that you wear to all your occasions - people have their own love affair with fragrance. From temple rituals steeped in sandalwood smoke to the luxurious attars worn by royalty, scent has long been woven into India's cultural and spiritual fabric. What once remained confined to tradition, Ayurveda, and personal rituals is now shaping the global fine-fragrance industry in powerful new ways. Indian aromas that are ruling the global perfume markets(Pexels)

In an interview to HT Shop Now, Amita Agrawal, Director of Perfumery, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black, says, “International perfumers today are increasingly turning to Indian botanicals for premium Eau de Parfum (EDP) formulations, where depth, longevity, and authenticity matter most”.

“Having worked closely with these aromatics for decades, I have witnessed how ingredients such as oud, vetiver, jasmine sambac, tuberose, nagarmotha, and patchouli have evolved from traditional staples into modern global essentials.”

Why are Indian botanicals favoured in the perfume market?

Unlike synthetic substitutes, Indian botanicals carry a natural richness and molecular stability that research and development consistently show to be critical for long-lasting EDPs. “This is precisely why perfumers across Paris, Dubai, and New York are now sourcing botanicals from India”, says Agrawal.

The global fragrance industry itself is undergoing a shift. Today’s consumer is no longer satisfied with generic, mass-produced scents. They seek perfumes that tell stories, evoke emotion, and connect them to culture and memory.

According to Agrawal, “This is where India’s botanical wealth finds its true voice. Our ingredients do not merely add aroma; they add narrative.”

Oud carries mysticism and depth, vetiver reflects grounding and balance, jasmine speaks of romance, while tuberose embodies opulence. “Each note holds centuries of heritage, yet adapts beautifully to contemporary creative expression”, mentions Agrawal.

Top Indian fragrances

Indian Oud: Once considered the preserve of Middle Eastern perfumery, Indian oud has now achieved global distinction. “Its smoky, resinous depth lends gravitas and longevity to luxury fragrances, allowing compositions to evolve beautifully on the skin”, mentions Agrawal.

Vetiver: Vetiver, another Indian treasure, offers a fresh earthiness that balances heavier notes with elegance. As per Agrawal, “Vetiver is prized for its versatility; it grounds masculine fragrances and adds refinement to sophisticated unisex blends”.

Jasmine sambac and tuberose: Jasmine sambac and tuberose bring unmatched floral richness to modern palettes. “Their intoxicating sweetness is not only romantic but also culturally resonant, offering global consumers an authentic connection to tradition”, says Agrawal.

Nagarmotha: Once overlooked, Nagarmotha is now gaining recognition for its woody, leathery character that adds complexity to contemporary blends.

Patchouli: Patchouli, too, long associated with counterculture in the West, is being rediscovered in its Indian form for its refined, earthy elegance and exceptional fixative qualities.

The shift in fragrance industry

The future of modern fragrance is shifting, and India’s oud, vetiver, florals, and spices are poised to lead this new era. “Global consumers now prefer scents that feel authentic, natural, and culturally rooted. Indian ingredients fit this demand perfectly. Our oud brings depth, vetiver adds earthy freshness, and florals like jasmine sambac and tuberose deliver unmatched richness”, adds Agrawal.As perfumers worldwide look for long-lasting, story-driven notes, India’s botanical heritage is emerging as a core inspiration, not just a raw material source.

Similar articles for you:

How to get plump lips naturally: Ultimate guide for lips that look fuller

Dermatologist reveals 10 viral hacks that may not work for everyone: From derma rollers to sunscreen sprays

Travel-friendly skincare for destination weddings: Keep these skincare essentials in your vanity to stay forever wedding-ready

The truth about dark circles: An expert explains causes and home remedies to treat them

Note to readers: This is an authored article and should not be confused with any research done.