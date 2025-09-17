Dermatologist reveals 10 viral hacks that may not work for everyone: From derma rollers to sunscreen sprays

. Social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok have undeniably influenced global skincare habits. People often end up purchasing products and tools endorsed by celebrities and influencers - from trendy moisturizers to skin-toning gadgets, eager to try anything that promises skincare benefits. In fact, every other week, you’ll find new products promising glowing skin, smaller pores, or a faster acne cure. But here’s the catch: your skin doesn’t really need everything. And to separate hype from reality, HT Lifestyle reached out to Mumbai-based dermatologist Dr Shareefa Chause to discuss 10 popular skincare hacks and if everyone needs to try them. Skincare essentials that are not that necessary(AI-Generated)

1. Snail Mucin

Thanks to K-drama and K-beauty, snail mucin has become more than a buzzword in the skincare industry. However, Dr Shareefa says: “While it can help with moisture retention and barrier repair, there are plenty of affordable alternatives like hyaluronic acid serums or ceramide creams that can do the same job.” So, sorry to break it to you, but as per the dermat, it is not a must-have unless really useful for your skin.

Derma Roller

Ever seen those rollers with small needles in them? Those are derma rollers, also known as microneedling rollers, that are marketed for collagen stimulation and scar reduction. As per Dr Shareefa, “At-home versions of derma rollers can often cause more harm than good, leading to infections or uneven results. A professional microneedling session at a clinic is safer and more effective." So, unless you’re ready to invest in in-clinic treatments, this one might be better skipped.

Jade Rollers and Gua Sha

We have often seen our Insta-reels flooded with these skincare tools, being used by celebrities who praise it for improving circulation and sculpting the face. “While these tools can temporarily reduce puffiness and give a cooling massage effect, they don’t change skin structure or prevent wrinkles,” says Dr Shareefa. In a way, you can think of them as a self-care ritual rather than a skincare essential.

LED Light Therapy

One of the most recent trend is the LED therapy device that claims to reduce acne, brighten skin, and even improve fine lines. As per Dr Shareefa, “While the technology has merit, at-home devices are usually too weak to make a real difference. Professional-grade LED therapy under dermat supervision works far better.” If you’re considering this, save your money for in-clinic sessions instead of handheld gadgets.

HydraFacial

Ever seen ads of HydraFacials popping up every now and then? These offer deep cleansing, exfoliation, and hydration. Dr Shareefa agrees the treatment can make skin look instantly refreshed, but results are short-lived. “It’s a nice boost before a big event, but for long-term skin health, a consistent skincare routine with sunscreen and moisturizer does more for your skin,” she says.

Sheet Masks

We bet you would have tried this more than once in your life, especially right before an event! “Sheet masks are packed with hydrating ingredients that can plump skin for a few hours. However, they don’t provide lasting benefits, ” Dr Shareefa shares. So, if you are still planning to use a sheet mask, know that sheet masks are great to enjoy and relaxation, but a good moisturiser or serum can deliver the same hydration without the recurring cost or waste.

Rice Water Toners

Another K-beauty ritual, rice water toners, are trending due to their brightening and soothing properties. As per Dr Shareefa, “While rice extract contains antioxidants, the concentration in DIY or store-bought toners is often too low to produce significant results. ” She recommends alternatives like niacinamide for brightening instead.

Kojic Acid

Anti-pigmentation creams have always been in the market, but are those even beneficial? “Kojic acid is known for reducing pigmentation and to even out skin tone. While it can be effective, it may also cause skin irritation for many people.” Dr Shareefa says. However, she recommends using Kojic acid only under a dermatologist's guidance. Or, she recommends the use of safer and gentler brightening options like vitamin C or azelaic acid.

Peptide Creams

Peptides are marketed as anti-ageing superstars that boost collagen production. While some studies show promise, Dr Shareefa highlights that the molecules are often too large to penetrate deeply enough to have significant effects. “They can still hydrate and improve skin texture, but calling them ‘miracle creams’ is misleading," she says.

Sunscreen spray

Sunscreen sprays are quick and easy to apply, especially for reapplication on the go. But most people don’t use enough product for adequate protection. Dr Shareefa emphasises that a traditional cream or lotion sunscreen provides more consistent coverage. “Sprays are fine as a top-up, but they shouldn’t replace your main sunscreen,” she says.

Similar articles for you

How to make your eyebrows thicker? Our guide to help you flaunt bold and beautiful brows

Vaani Kapoor spills her haircare secrets; says oiling is underrated, and these protein-rich foods are great hair masks

Wholesome benefits of rose water on your face: How to use it in your skincare routine

How to avoid cakey makeup? Our guide to help you ace that flawless look

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.