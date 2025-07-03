Kareena Kapoor uses snail mucin! Here is what this Korean skincare ingredient is all about

If you’ve ever looked to celebrities for skincare inspiration, you don't miss out on Kareena Kapoor Khan. Her recent Instagram reel featuring a snail mucin-based moisturiser got us curious, and for good reason. This K-beauty favourite has taken the skincare world by storm. Packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid, skin-repairing glycoproteins, and naturally occurring glycolic acid, snail mucin helps rejuvenate, heal, and glow-up your skin like never before. Snail mucin creams for a glowing skin(AI Generated)

What exactly is a snail mucin?

Snail mucin, often referred to as snail secretion filtrate (SSF), is a skincare ingredient derived from the mucus secreted by snails. This skincare ingredient repairs damaged skin, fading scars, improving elasticity, and delivering intense hydration, all while being surprisingly gentle. Apart from this, here is what you need to know about snail mucin skincare products.

Components of snail mucin

Glycoproteins & Proteoglycans

– These proteins and sugars form a gel-like matrix that helps retain moisture and improve skin elasticity.

– They support wound healing and protect the skin barrier.

Hyaluronic Acid

– A powerful humectant that draws water into the skin, keeping it hydrated and plump.

Glycolic Acid (AHA)

– Helps with gentle exfoliation, improving texture, and reducing fine lines and hyperpigmentation.

Allantoin

– Known for its soothing, calming, and skin-regenerating properties.

– Reduces irritation and promotes cell turnover.

Collagen & Elastin-like Compounds

– These proteins support skin firmness and resilience, reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

Zinc & Other Trace Minerals

– Support skin repair and have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects.

Antioxidants

– Peptides and enzymes in snail mucin help protect the skin from free-radical damage.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram reel on snail mucin moisturiser

How does snail mucin benefit your skin?

Snail mucin has a lot of skincare benefits. According to the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, the use of snail mucin in cosmetic fields includes anti-aging, hydrating, anti-acne, scarring, and hyperpigmentation treatments.

Dermatologist and cosmetologist Dr Kisalay Saurav told Healthshots that this gel-like substance is used in skincare products for its potential benefits for the skin.

Deep hydration

Snail mucin is rich in humectants and glycoproteins that help your skin retain moisture, keeping it plump, soft, and dewy.

Supports skin repair

It contains growth factors, allantoin, and zinc that promote wound healing and help repair damaged skin. Great for acne scars, sun damage, or irritation.

Fades hyperpigmentation

Snail mucin can help even out skin tone by reducing the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation over time.

Anti-ageing properties

It’s packed with collagen-boosting ingredients that help improve elasticity, reduce fine lines, and keep your skin youthful.

Soothes irritation

Its anti-inflammatory properties calm redness and irritation, making it suitable even for sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Gentle exfoliation

Snail mucin has mild exfoliating properties that help shed dead skin cells, promoting a smoother and more radiant complexion.

Improves skin barrier

It strengthens your skin’s natural barrier, protecting it from environmental damage and preventing moisture loss.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.