Acne-prone skin? Beauty veteran Blossom Kochhar recommends staying away from creamy products

Dealing with acne-prone skin is like walking a skincare tightrope, one wrong product, and bam, another breakout. But what if your skin’s biggest enemy could become its greatest strength? Be you're battling stubborn pimples, surprise zits before a big day, or just tired of the trial-and-error game, it’s time to give your skin the love it truly needs. Dr. Blossom Kochhar talks about acne prone skin(Pexels)

Dr Blossom Kochhar, founder and chairperson of Blossom Group of Company, recommends staying away from creamy skincare products in order to avoid further breakouts. In fact, she advises using gel-based formulations, as these skincare products are lightweight and won’t clog your pores.

In an interview to HT Lifestyle, Kochhar unveiled her secrets to dealing with acne-prone skin. Here is a rule book that you must follow if you have acne.

Never skip a cleanser

About following a skincare routine, she says, “Cleansing is the most important step.” She advises using a medicated cleanser twice a day, followed by an anti-acne serum and finishing your routine with a lightweight, gel-based sunscreen. Consistency is the key to keeping acne at bay, she asserts.

Gentle exfoliation is the key

Blossom Kochhar says, “Exfoliating is an important step and recommends doing it once a week. But if you have acne-prone skin, it should be done mindfully.” She recommends avoiding harsh chemicals and advises going for gentle exfoliants that contain AHA or BHA in a gel form.

“I strongly advise not to use grainy physical scrubs if you're dealing with acne. These can aggravate the skin, increase inflammation, and even spread the infection. Gentleness is always better,” she adds.

Facial oils are a big NO

While Kochhar suggests avoiding facial oils if your skin is acne-prone, she recommends that using essential oils like Juniper Berry, Lemon, and Patchouli can be very helpful for acne. “Essential oils should never be applied directly on to your skin. They must be diluted in water or a gel base before application.” say, Blossom Kochhar.

What ingredients to avoid if I have acne-prone skin?

“Avoid anything greasy or heavy. Ingredients like triglycerides and fatty acids can clog pores and lead to blackheads and breakouts. Look for products that are labelled non-comedogenic and are free from heavy oils.” Kochhar suggests.

In fact, she recommends using non-comedogenic products that are especially formulated to not clog your pores.

Learn if your acne is hormonal or regular

Regular acne often results from external factors like oil build-up and improper cleansing. Hormonal acne, on the other hand, is triggered from within due to hormonal fluctuations. Understanding the cause is crucial in treating it correctly.

How important is changing pillowcases for acne-prone skin?

As per Kochhar, it is crucial to change your pillowcase regularly. “Your pillowcase can collect oil, sweat, and bacteria from your hair, scalp, and skin. If not changed regularly, it becomes a breeding ground for acne,” she says.

"Scalp dandruff can also contribute to breakouts, especially on the forehead and sides of the face. So, consider changing your pillowcases every few days to maintain proper skin hygiene and reduce the risk of flare-ups." adds Kochhar.

While acne is a common skin condition that occurs when hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells. It also depends on your diet and hereditary condition. To avoid or treat acne, keep your diet in check and follow these skincare tips.

