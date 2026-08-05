Can your diet protect your joints? Orthopaedic surgeon reveals what to eat and avoid

Joint health receives closer attention only when everyday movements, such as climbing stairs, getting out of a chair, running or walking, begin to hurt. When this happens, you may wonder how you can prevent this pain from worsening. So, can your diet help improve joint health, and to what extent can it make a difference?



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Dr Vivek AN, head and clinical lead of orthopaedic surgery at Iswarya Hospital, Chennai, helped break down what works and what does not. So, can diet prevent arthritis? The surgeon clarified that “diet alone cannot prevent or cure arthritis.”

What matters alongside diet? However, this does not mean diet has no role to play. Instead, it acts as a supportive measure. Dr Vivek also emphasised that weight management is instrumental in maintaining joint health. “Every extra kilogram increases the load across weight-bearing joints, accelerating the progression of osteoarthritis,” he said.

Therefore, diet has an important indirect role, as healthy food choices can promote weight loss and reduce the pressure on weight-bearing joints. Dr Vivek also confirmed that even modest weight loss may reduce pain, improve mobility and enhance quality of life.

Apart from losing weight, you also need to keep your muscles healthy! But why is muscle strength vital for joint health? The expert decoded: "Strong muscles act as the body's natural shock absorbers, reducing stress on the joints. Adequate protein intake, combined with regular strengthening exercises, helps maintain muscle mass, especially with advancing age.”

This again demonstrates the indirect role of diet in supporting joint health. Eating enough protein can help preserve muscle mass, particularly while losing weight.