Can anti-inflammatory diets cure arthritis? Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Akhilesh Rathi separates fact from online myths

Anti-inflammatory diets have become one of social media's biggest wellness trends, with influencers and health enthusiasts touting certain foods as natural remedies for everything from joint pain to arthritis. Turmeric lattes, ginger shots, seed cycling, and cutting out gluten, dairy, or nightshade vegetables are often promoted as ways to reduce inflammation, reverse arthritis, or even replace medication. Read more to find out how nutrition influences joint health! (Unsplash)

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As more people look for natural alternatives to manage chronic joint pain, these claims continue to gain momentum, often stripped of the scientific nuance behind them. While nutrition plays an important role in supporting overall health and may help manage inflammation, experts caution that no single food or diet can repair damaged joints or cure arthritis.

To separate fact from fiction, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Akhilesh Rathi, Director of Robotics, Joint Replacement and Orthopaedic Surgery at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi, and Founder of Rathi Orthopedics and Spine Clinic in Dwarka, New Delhi. He explains that a healthy diet is just one component of joint care and works best when combined with regular exercise, weight management, and appropriate medical treatment.

The surgeon highlights, “Patients increasingly come to me after watching videos or reading social media posts claiming that a particular diet has cured someone's arthritis. While healthy eating can help reduce inflammation and improve overall health, there is no single food or diet that can reverse arthritis. It should always be viewed as one part of a comprehensive treatment plan that includes exercise, weight management, and medical care.”