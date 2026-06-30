Insecure about cellulite? Doctor shares that it has nothing to do with body weight: ‘Common and natural condition…’
The beauty industry is fooling you! Dr Sood explains what is cellulite and why you shouldn't view it as a flaw and feel ashamed about it.
If you've ever felt self-conscious about the lumpy or dimpled appearance of your thighs, you're far from alone. Cellulite affects the vast majority of women at some point in their lives, yet it's often treated as something that needs to be hidden or “fixed.” But what if that perception was shaped more by beauty standards than biology? Understanding what cellulite really is – and how it came to be labelled a flaw – may help you see your body in a more compassionate light and embrace it for what it is: completely normal.
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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is explaining the science behind the lumpy, dimpled skin commonly seen on the thighs, stomach, and buttocks. In an Instagram video shared on June 30, he breaks down what causes cellulite, why it has gained such a negative reputation, and why it's nothing to be ashamed of.
What is cellulite?
According to Dr Sood, cellulite is a common and harmless skin condition that affects the appearance of the skin. It most commonly develops on the thighs, buttocks, and abdomen, giving the skin in these areas a dimpled, uneven, or lumpy texture.
He explains, “What exactly is cellulite? It's a common skin condition which can affect the appearance of your skin, most commonly on your thighs, buttocks or abdomen. It will usually have a dimpled or lumpy appearance.”
Why does it happen?
Dr Sood explains that cellulite develops when fat deposits beneath the skin push through the connective tissue, creating the characteristic dimpled or uneven appearance. It is particularly common in women due to differences in skin structure and fat distribution, and while it may affect appearance, it is a completely harmless condition.
The physician notes, “The reason cellulite occurs is because of fat deposits which push through the connective tissue in the skin, creating a dimpled appearance. It is more common in women and is a harmless condition.”
Why you shouldn’t be ashamed of cellulite
Dr Sood points out that cellulite wasn't widely regarded as a flaw until the 1970s, when the beauty and fashion industries began marketing it as a cosmetic concern. He emphasises that cellulite is not a medically harmful skin condition and doesn't require treatment. Instead, it is a common, natural variation in skin appearance that can affect people regardless of their body weight, fitness level, or overall health.
The physician explains, “In fact, it was not seen as a flaw until the 1970s when the beauty and fashion industry played a role in promoting cellulite as a cosmetic concern. It is important to emphasise cellulite is a common and natural condition which affects people regardless of their body weight or fitness level, and it is not a medical condition that requires treatment.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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